Abu Dhabi to host 5th Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries

September event explores Arabic's growing role in AI, technology and the creative economy
The fifth edition of the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries will take place in Abu Dhabi on September 20, bringing together experts from the fields of culture, technology, academia and the creative industries.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat under the theme ‘Arabic as Infrastructure: Identity, Knowledge, and Economic Power in the Digital Age’.
The congress will explore how the Arabic language can continue to develop amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, while supporting creators, entrepreneurs and knowledge institutions.
It will also look at Arabic language technologies, intellectual property and opportunities to strengthen the role of Arabic within the creative economy.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said Abu Dhabi has continued to invest in institutions and platforms that support creativity.
“Our next phase is to strengthen the systems that translate creativity into lasting cultural and economic value,” he said.
Al Mubarak added that the congress provides a platform for creators, innovators and industry leaders to connect their expertise and explore opportunities across the sector.
“Arabic is not only part of our identity but central to the creative economy Abu Dhabi is building,” he said.
Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, said language plays an important role in preserving identity, generating knowledge and shaping the future.
“The theme of this year’s Congress reflects our belief that investing in Arabic is an investment in human capital, cultural resilience and sustainable development,” he said.
The congress will feature panel discussions, training sessions and workshops led by speakers from cultural institutions, universities, publishing houses and digital platforms.
Among the speakers will be Anne-Claire Legendre, President of the Institut du Monde Arabe, who will discuss Arabic as a developing creative force and its connection with multilingual identities and emerging creators.
Natasha Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid, will explore the relationship between Arabic content, digital platforms and the creative economy.
Historian Roy Casagranda will also deliver a specially commissioned talk examining centuries of exchange between the Arabic and Latin worlds and Arabic’s influence on European knowledge and culture.
Congress X Youth will return as part of this year’s programme, giving emerging creatives and innovators opportunities to develop practical skills and engage with industry leaders.
The programme will conclude with the Youth Innovation Awards, recognising ideas that can contribute to the future of Arabic across the cultural and creative industries.
The congress will also serve as a platform to launch new initiatives, develop partnerships and connect creators with organisations across culture, technology and academia.