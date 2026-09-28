Pakistan urges global action as AI reshapes crime threats

Held every five years, the UN Crime Congress provides a global platform for governments and other stakeholders to shape approaches to crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law. This year’s agenda covers issues including emerging forms of crime, international cooperation, technical assistance and the responsible use of technology.

At the same time, he argued that providing safe, regular and affordable migration pathways could form part of broader efforts to tackle these crimes by reducing people’s reliance on irregular and potentially dangerous routes.

He called for greater international action against corruption, money laundering and illicit financial flows. Khan said countries needed to improve asset recovery mechanisms and prevent criminals from finding safe havens for themselves or their illegally acquired assets.

He also raised concerns about the potential expansion of opium cultivation and synthetic drug production and the links between narcotics trafficking and terrorism, warning of the implications for regional security.

Ambassador Khan also linked crime prevention with sustainable development, calling for renewed commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and highlighting what he described as the mutually reinforcing relationship between development and the rule of law.

He called for the safe, secure and responsible development and use of emerging technologies while stressing the need to ensure developing countries were not left behind in acquiring the tools and expertise needed to tackle increasingly sophisticated crime.

The Congress, being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from September 26 to October 1, is one of the UN’s largest global gatherings devoted to crime prevention and criminal justice. It brings together governments, international organisations, civil society, academics and experts to discuss emerging crime threats and ways to strengthen justice systems.

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