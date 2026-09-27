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Justice Minister: UAE has integrated judicial system to prevent exploitation of borders to evade justice

Abu Dhabi Congress spotlights UAE’s expanding web of treaties and judicial partnerships

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Justice Minister: UAE has integrated judicial system to prevent exploitation of borders to evade justice
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Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, affirmed that the UAE has established an integrated framework for international judicial cooperation to prevent the exploitation of borders to evade justice or safeguard the proceeds of crime.

He added that federal legislation provides a strong foundation for cooperation, including efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation, while the UAE also applies the principle of reciprocity in cases where no bilateral or multilateral agreements are in place.

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The minister stressed that effective cooperation begins with comprehensive national coordination among federal and local public prosecution authorities and courts, as well as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior. This is complemented by cooperation with central authorities, judicial bodies and international organisations. He noted that the UAE held more than 35 bilateral meetings with counterpart central authorities around the world during 2026.

Al Nuaimi outlined the legal framework governing international judicial cooperation, which is based on multilateral and bilateral agreements as well as national legislation. He explained that the UAE is party to 16 international and regional conventions and has concluded more than 140 bilateral agreements currently in force with 53 countries. These agreements cover the extradition of wanted persons, mutual legal assistance, the freezing and confiscation of assets, evidence gathering, and the transfer of sentenced persons.

The minister noted that around 30 per cent of these bilateral agreements were signed over the past five years. He added that four agreements are ready for signature before the end of the year, while two are currently under negotiation and eight are in the drafting stage.

Al Nuaimi made the remarks during the thematic session titled “Strengthening International Judicial Cooperation: The UAE Experience and Global Partnerships”, held as part of the high-level segment of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026.

The Congress is being held in Abu Dhabi with broad international participation and will continue through October 1.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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