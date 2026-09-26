UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice gets underway in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi- The 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, Abu Dhabi 2026 was held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi on Saturday and will continue until October 1.
Speaking at the congress, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, affirmed that the UAE has been committed to strengthening international cooperation in the legal and judicial fields, based on its belief that addressing contemporary legal challenges requires strategic partnerships built on the integration of legal frameworks and the exchange of expertise and experience.
He noted that the UAE’s efforts in this area have resulted in the conclusion of 140 comprehensive agreements with 53 countries, in addition to 16 multilateral agreements. He stressed that these agreements have gone beyond serving as legal frameworks for cooperation, to becoming instruments for strengthening trust, supporting international stability, protecting rights, and facilitating the movement of individuals and investments.
In his opening address at the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice 2026 in Abu Dhabi, Al Nuaimi said the congress represents an important international milestone for advancing global dialogue from assessing challenges towards developing practical solutions, forging effective partnerships, and translating recommendations and initiatives into actionable pathways capable of delivering a positive and sustainable impact on the lives of individuals and communities.
He noted that, over more than seven decades since the first congress was held in Geneva in 1955, the event has served as a leading global platform for developing crime prevention policies, strengthening criminal justice and upholding the rule of law, while providing countries, governmental and non-governmental organisations, and experts with an opportunity to exchange views, expertise and experiences.
Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the 15th edition of the congress, 71 years after its launch, according to him, reflects an enduring legacy of UAE established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and further strengthened and renewed under the vision and guidance of President of UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Minister of Justice said the UAE’s hosting of the international event is supported by an advanced legislative and judicial system built over five decades, reflecting the country’s continued efforts to strengthen the rule of law, developing its justice system and supporting international cooperation.
Al Nuaimi explained that the congress’s theme embodies the desired transformation in addressing crime, from responding to crime to anticipating and preventing its risks; from individual efforts to international partnerships; and from traditional solutions to innovative policies based on knowledge, data and evidence.
He expressed the UAE’s hope that the congress will culminate in the adoption of the “Abu Dhabi Declaration”, describing it as an ambitious strategic framework to guide international joint action in the fields of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law over the next five years.
He renewed the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting the outcomes of the congress and the Abu Dhabi Declaration, deepening its role in the fight against transnational crime, strengthening international cooperation and working to address legislative gaps.
Such efforts, he said, will contribute to consolidating security and stability, advancing justice and supporting human development pathways at the international level.
The congress brings together around 5,000 participants, including ministers, senior officials, experts and specialists, as well as representatives of governments, international organisations and civil society, alongside members of academic and research communities and youth from 97 countries. The participants include 32 ministers of justice and interior, and 93 expert and specialist speakers.