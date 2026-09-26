UAE leads UN crime forum, pushing global justice reforms for the digital era
Abu Dhabi: The 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice officially opened in Abu Dhabi with the election of a new President and the establishment of organizational procedures.
The Secretary General of the UN Congress for on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, Monica Juma, handed over the presidency to the UAE’s Minister of Justice of the UAE and Chairman of the federal Judicial Council, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi. The presidency got handed over from Japan who led the hosting of the The 14th United Nations Congress.
“I would like to thank you for the trust you have placed in me, by electing me as the president of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Crime Justice," the minister said and added:
"I look forward to working with all delegations in a spirit of consensus, cooperation, and a mutual respect, the challenges facing the criminal justice system today increasingly transited borders. They require us to strengthen international cooperation, make effective use of technology, and ensure that our institutions remain capable of responding to both existing and emerging form of crime."
Takashi Yamashita, Minister of Justice, Japan, highlighted the progression of international criminal justice cooperation from Doha to Kyota and now to Abu Dhabi.
"The ideals we have upheld are to be carried forward through our visits and efforts, put into practice in the best wat suited to the changing times," he said.
He described the 15th congress as a vital platform for reaffirming the international community's commitment to the rule of law and advancing collective efforts to strengthen criminal justice systems worldwide.
"I am honored to participate in this 15th Congress and Minister of Justice, building upon the achievements and legacy of the Kyoto Congress, starting as a bridge from Kyoto to Abu Dhabi," he added.
He called in on all the delegates from over 110 countries attending the UN congress, "Now is the time for us to flex our cooperation and solidarity, and to advance together towards our common goal."
The 2021 Kyoto Congress led to the creation of the Kyoto Declaration and helped develop the Kyoto Common Strategies which was adopted by the General Assembly in 2025. They facilitated new international partnerships through global youth forums, training over 3,900 participants in legal program.
Al Nuaimi focused during the opening mainly on how prevention and accountability function within a changing digital age, where AI and assisting technology has become deep-rooted in our everyday lives.
"The international community continues to face the ongoing challenges of crime and violence in all their new and emerging forms, including how to confront organized crime, financial crime, human trafficking, terrorism, and money laundering. Technology will be both the enabler of progress and as a source of emerging risks. This requires precise mechanisms to protect security and stability, safeguard victims' rights, and ensure their rehabilitation," he stated.
The UAE ministry of justice presented a thematic film, where two potential realities regarding digital responsibility was focused on: One where harm is amplified through unchecked sharing, and another where education and proactive institutional support prevent harm before it occurs.
The Congress aims to prevent crime through early intervention, strengthening justice systems to ensure accountability for digital-age challenges, and protection individual rights while maintaining social stability through rehabilitation and education.
“As the president of this Congress, I will do my utmost support constructive dialog among all delegations and to help ensure a productive and successful Congress," UAE's Minister of Justice said.