UN crime congress opens in Abu Dhabi with new Declaration to steer global fight on organized crime, cyber threats and AI misuse

UN crime congress in Abu Dhabi sets five-year roadmap under new Declaration
Abu Dhabi is set to welcome the world tomorrow as the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice commences at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, running from 26 September to 1 October.
Up to 5,000 delegates, including more than 32 justice and interior ministers from over 97 countries, will descend the capital for what organisers are calling the largest edition of the Congress in its 70-year history.
Held once every five years, the UN forum sets global priorities on crime prevention and the rule of law. This year's focus will be on fighting organized crime, cybercrime and trafficking, while grappling with the rise of artificial intelligence in justice systems.
Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council said that the summit marks a shift from recommendations to actionable pathways with Abu Dhabi aiming to lead a global justice cooperation for the next five years.
"Through hosting and presiding over the Congress, the UAE reaffirms that security and justice are shared responsibilities, and that cross-border challenges can only be addressed through effective international cooperation."
The Abu Dhabi Declaration
A key outcome is expected to on day one, when member states adopt the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which is a strategic blueprint meant to guide international justice cooperation for the next five years, during which the UAE hold the Congress presidency.
Built around four pillars, including prevention and resilience, justice and the rule of law, evolving criminal threats, and innovation and cooperation, the Declaration tackles a sweeping list of priorities, cracking down on organised crime and cybercrime, setting rules for the responsible use of AI in justice systems, protecting victims and vulnerable groups, recovering stolen assets, and fighting corruption and financial crime.
It also pushes for stronger international legal cooperation, greater roles for women in justice systems, and child-focused justice reforms.
The Declaration builds on the 2020 Kyoto Declaration from the previous Congress, updating it to address digital transformation and new forms of crime. The UAE has specifically advocated provisions on women, children, AI, youth and the environment.
Young voices, big platform
Before ministers and officials take the floor, the UAE gave young people the first word. The inaugural "Young Voices for Justice" Youth Forum ran for two days, 24–25 September, bringing together 62 young delegates from around the world — including 31 representing Youth Councils from across the UAE, organised with the Federal Youth Authority.
Over the two days, participants worked through practical ideas on crime prevention and criminal justice issues affecting their generation, building on groundwork laid by the Generation Justice (GenJust) initiative
The next following days includes a high-level segment with 62 speakers, 15 major events, and over 200 side meetings, backed by an exhibition of 38 stands spread across more than 30,000 square metres.