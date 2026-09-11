CERT and TOEFL enter into a strategic agreement to expand access to global education opportunities for students across the UAE

David Hand, Vice President, TOEFL, said: We are incredibly proud to launch this strategic partnership with CERT and see this as much more than a testing-centre relationship. By bringing together CERT’s deep understanding of the UAE education landscape and strong local presence with TOEFL iBT’s global expertise in English-language assessment and research, we have a real opportunity to create greater value for students across the UAE. The launch of six TOEFL iBT test centres across the CERT network is an important first step, expanding access and helping more students pursue academic and professional opportunities both in the UAE and internationally. As the UAE continues to invest in education, skills development and global competitiveness, we are excited to work with CERT to support these ambitions and help prepare the next generation of students for success in an increasingly global world