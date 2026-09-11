CERT and TOEFL enter into a strategic agreement to expand access to global education opportunities for students across the UAE

Six new TOEFL iBT centres will give UAE students easier access to global study pathways
The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), the education and training arm of Capital H Group, has entered into a strategic agreement with TOEFL®, a globally recognised assessment of academic English proficiency. The agreement aims to expand students’ access to the assessment, broaden the educational pathways available to them, and support their aspirations to pursue academic and professional opportunities in the UAE and around the world.
CERT brings nearly three decades of experience in developing education and training solutions aligned with the needs of industry and the labour market, supported by its extensive presence across the UAE and its partnerships with government entities, private-sector organisations, and educational institutions. Under the agreement, CERT will become the largest education and training institution to offer TOEFL in the UAE through its assessment centres, providing students with wider and more convenient access to the assessment while supporting more diverse and accessible educational pathways.
TOEFL iBT is one of the world’s leading academic English proficiency assessments, measuring reading, listening, speaking, and writing skills in academic contexts that reflect how English is used in university settings. The test is accepted by more than 13,000 universities and institutions across over 160 countries, and more than 40 million people worldwide have taken a TOEFL iBT test. Higher education institutions rely on TOEFL iBT to support admissions decisions.
Khalid Alhammadi, Chief Executive Officer of CERT, said: “Our ambition is to create educational pathways that empower learners to go further, wherever their aspirations may lead. Our partnership with TOEFL goes beyond expanding access to a globally recognised assessment; it gives students greater choice and the confidence to shape their academic and professional futures. This step is particularly important as the UAE continues to invest in developing future-ready national talent and strengthening its position as a global hub for education and opportunity. Through this partnership, we are connecting our learners’ ambitions with global opportunities that open new horizons for success and excellence.”
The partnership reflects TOEFL’s vision of English-language assessments as an integral part of a student’s educational journey, rather than merely a university admission requirement, helping connect English-language skills with opportunities for education and academic and professional mobility.
David Hand, Vice President, TOEFL, said: We are incredibly proud to launch this strategic partnership with CERT and see this as much more than a testing-centre relationship. By bringing together CERT’s deep understanding of the UAE education landscape and strong local presence with TOEFL iBT’s global expertise in English-language assessment and research, we have a real opportunity to create greater value for students across the UAE. The launch of six TOEFL iBT test centres across the CERT network is an important first step, expanding access and helping more students pursue academic and professional opportunities both in the UAE and internationally. As the UAE continues to invest in education, skills development and global competitiveness, we are excited to work with CERT to support these ambitions and help prepare the next generation of students for success in an increasingly global world
For more information, please visit www.cert.ae.