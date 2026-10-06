UAE-EAEU trade reached $33.6bn in 2025, up 16%, with further growth in 2026
Abu Dhabi: The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) officially entered into force on Tuesday, creating a new preferential trade framework between the UAE and Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
The agreement aims to accelerate merchandise trade by reducing or eliminating customs duties across a broad range of products, streamlining trade procedures and addressing unnecessary trade barriers.
It also introduces rules covering customs cooperation, e-commerce, economic cooperation and the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in international trade.
Under the new trade regime, the UAE and EAEU countries will provide preferential access across more than 86 per cent of tariff lines, covering about 96 per cent of the value of goods currently traded between the two sides.
The agreement is expected to help increase annual trade between the two markets to nearly $50 billion by 2032.
UAE-EAEU non-oil trade reached $33.6 billion in 2025, up 16 per cent from $29 billion in 2024 and more than four times its 2021 value.
Imports from the EAEU reached $17.8 billion in 2025, while re-exports stood at $13.7 billion.
Bilateral non-oil trade rose a further 6.2 per cent year on year to $14.3 billion in the first half of 2026.
The agreement was signed in Minsk on June 27, 2025.
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said the agreement would turn growing commercial ties into a platform for exporters, manufacturers and supply-chain partners.
“By improving market access, simplifying customs procedures and establishing clear, transparent rules, we are enabling businesses to move goods more efficiently and compete across a market spanning five important Eurasian economies,” he said.
He said the agreement reflected the UAE's commitment to open, rules-based trade and to building economic ties with high-potential markets.
“It will strengthen supply-chain resilience, support food security and create new opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, automotive products, technology and precious metals,” Al Zeyoudi said.
The agreement gives UAE merchandise exporters preferential access to the EAEU customs market, while providing EAEU producers with access to the Middle East, Africa and Asia through the UAE's trade and logistics network.
The deal is part of the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme, a key pillar of its foreign trade strategy.
The UAE has set a target of increasing non-oil foreign trade to Dh4 trillion ($1.1 trillion) by 2031.
Since the CEPA programme was launched in September 2021, the UAE has expanded its network of trade partnerships across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.
The government says the programme is aimed at supporting open, rules-based trade, economic diversification and access to high-growth markets.