Expansion talks launched: India and Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia) announced on 14 September 2026 the start of negotiations to expand their existing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), aiming to deepen economic ties and create new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

Terms of Reference finalised: Both sides are finalising the Terms of Reference (ToR), which will define the scope and structure of the expanded agreement, with Brazil and India completing work on these terms as of 1 October 2026.

From PTA to FTA: The long-term goal is to upgrade the current PTA—operational since June 2009—into a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) covering goods, services and investments, significantly enhancing market access and reducing trade barriers.

Current concessions: The existing PTA provides preferential tariff concessions on 450 tariff lines from India and 452 from Mercosur, with reductions ranging from 10% to 100%.

Paperless trade protocol: On 14 September, India and Mercosur signed the First Additional Protocol to the PTA, facilitating the acceptance of electronic Certificates of Origin (CoO) to streamline customs procedures and support paperless trade.

Strategic diversification: The move aligns with India’s strategy to diversify export markets amid global economic volatility and supports Brazil’s push to broaden commercial relationships beyond existing tariff preferences.