Wardrobe automatically finds your clothes and lets you virtually style new looks
Google Photos can now automatically find the clothes buried across your photo library and turn them into a digital wardrobe.
Google has expanded its Wardrobe feature to all eligible Android and iOS users in the US, India and Brazil.
Instead of manually photographing and cataloguing individual items in your closet, Wardrobe scans clothing already visible in the pictures stored in Google Photos.
It then automatically catalogues those items, allowing users to create a digital closet and virtually style and try on new looks.
That could mean years of holiday pictures, mirror selfies and family photos become a source for building a catalogue of clothes you already own.
The feature is part of a wider Google Photos update announced on September 24.
Google is also rolling out several new editing tools.
Android users globally are getting Moods, which applies styles that adapt to individual images, including looks inspired by 35mm film and 2000s digital cameras.
Google Photos is also receiving 15 additional Remix templates and an upgraded Markup tool with a Redact pen, designed to blur sensitive information in pictures.
Another update connects Photos with Gemini Spark, allowing eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US to use a single prompt to select, brighten and share pictures.
Availability differs between the new features.
For Wardrobe specifically, Google says it is now available to eligible Android and iOS users in the US, India and Brazil.
Google has not announced Wardrobe availability in the UAE.