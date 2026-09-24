Brazil coach Ancelotti says India lacks football culture, sees room for growth
Dubai: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to his first visit to India as his team prepares to face the Indian national side in a historic friendly in Kolkata on October 3.
The Italian, however, believes India needs to do more to develop its football structure, saying the country does not have a strong football culture. Ancelotti said greater focus on grassroots development will be important to produce a new generation of players.
“We have to see other nations, other cultures. We are used to playing friendlies with different styles. India will be exciting. It’s true that India does not have a good experience (of playing world-class opponents), but it’s important for us to know how they play. I’ve never been to India. I am very excited to come to Kolkata,” Ancelotti told to Times of India.
“I think it’s a problem of culture. India does not have a culture of football, but they are good in other sports. You have to work on this to build a new generation of players,” he added.
Brazil, ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, will play international friendlies in Australia before travelling to Kolkata. India will also face Panama and Uruguay as part of a challenging schedule.
The match against Brazil will be India’s first against a team ranked inside FIFA’s top five.
India has endured a difficult period, dropping to 138th in the FIFA rankings. They failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after losing 2-1 to Qatar in June 2024 and missed out on the 2027 AFC Asian Cup after collecting five points from six matches.
The domestic game has also faced uncertainty, with the Indian Super League dealing with issues surrounding its commercial and broadcast arrangements.
Nevertheless, India now prepares to host Brazil, Uruguay and Panama as it begins a new chapter under head coach Khalid Jameel.A