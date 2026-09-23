Ancelotti says India match ‘never just a friendly game’

"India will be exciting. It's true that India does not have a good experience (of playing world-class opponents), but it's important for us to know how they play. I've never been to India. I am very excited to come to Kolkata."

"We have to see other nations, other cultures. We are used to playing friendlies with different styles," said the coach who took charge last year.

India, currently ranked 138th by FIFA, had, ironically, qualified for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil after all teams in their qualifying group withdrew, but chose not to travel due to financial constraints after being placed in a group consisting of Sweden, Paraguay and defending champions Italy.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the world and boasting stars including Vinicius Junior, will face India in Kolkata on October 3 – their first senior men's international in the country where football enjoys a passionate following despite cricket's overwhelming popularity.

That, however, is going to change next month when Carlo Ancelotti brings a full-strength Brazilian side to play a friendly against India in Kolkata on October 3. And the veteran Italian says the five-time world champions are taking that match very seriously, insisting there is "never a friendly game" for them, according to media reports Wednesday.

His second visit to the country in 2015 was as a guest of honour to watch a couple of matches in Kolkata and New Delhi, while his third in 2018 was to attend a leadership summit in New Delhi.

The first occasion was to Kolkata, when he turned up for the New York Cosmos in an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan at the Eden Gardens. That was the penultimate match of his professional career.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.