Ancelotti says India match ‘never just a friendly game’

Brazil coach says playing India in Kolkata will be exciting
Brazil legend Pele visited India thrice, in 1977, 2015 and 2018.
The first occasion was to Kolkata, when he turned up for the New York Cosmos in an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan at the Eden Gardens. That was the penultimate match of his professional career.
His second visit to the country in 2015 was as a guest of honour to watch a couple of matches in Kolkata and New Delhi, while his third in 2018 was to attend a leadership summit in New Delhi.
Brazilian stars Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Edmilson, Roberto Carlos and Cafu have also been to India, but never has a full Brazil team paid a visit till now.
That, however, is going to change next month when Carlo Ancelotti brings a full-strength Brazilian side to play a friendly against India in Kolkata on October 3. And the veteran Italian says the five-time world champions are taking that match very seriously, insisting there is "never a friendly game" for them, according to media reports Wednesday.
Brazil, ranked fifth in the world and boasting stars including Vinicius Junior, will face India in Kolkata on October 3 – their first senior men's international in the country where football enjoys a passionate following despite cricket's overwhelming popularity.
The visit will offer a rare opportunity for local fans to see one of football's most celebrated teams in action.
"Brazil has supporters in every corner of the world," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
"It's a pleasure for us to play in India, not just for the Brazilian supporters, but also those in India."
Although the match is officially a friendly, the 67-year-old said Brazil would approach it with full seriousness.
"It's a preparatory game, a friendly, but for us, there is never a friendly game," Ancelotti said.
India, currently ranked 138th by FIFA, had, ironically, qualified for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil after all teams in their qualifying group withdrew, but chose not to travel due to financial constraints after being placed in a group consisting of Sweden, Paraguay and defending champions Italy.
But football still remains hugely popular, especially in Kolkata and the southern city of Kochi.
Ancelotti said the fixture would also offer Brazil a chance to experience a new football culture.
"We have to see other nations, other cultures. We are used to playing friendlies with different styles," said the coach who took charge last year.
"India will be exciting. It's true that India does not have a good experience (of playing world-class opponents), but it's important for us to know how they play. I've never been to India. I am very excited to come to Kolkata."
The Brazilians will arrive in India after playing two friendlies in Australia.
One of the most decorated managers in the game's history, Ancelotti has won a record five Champions League titles as a coach.
Brazil are seeking to end a lengthy World Cup drought, having last lifted football's biggest prize in 2002.
Their most recent World Cup campaign saw them bow out in the round-of-16.