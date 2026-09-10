Vinicius Jr, Raphinha headline Brazil squad for India, Australia friendlies

five-time world champions will face Australia on Sept 25 and 29 and Blue Tigers on Oct 3
Brazil have announced their 26-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Australia and India, with the Brazilian Football Confederation revealing the list on Wednesday.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded squad will be part of Brazil’s first set of friendlies since their disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.
The five-time world champions will face Australia on September 25 and 29 before taking on the Blue Tigers at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on October 3.
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Barcelona winger Raphinha among the headline names set to travel to the country for the historic fixture.
Ancelotti’s squad includes several of the biggest names in world football. Alongside Vinicius and Raphinha, Marquinhos, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Endrick, Estevao and Joao Pedro have all been called up.
There are also some notable absentees. Goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson have been left out, while Neymar is missing after announcing the end of his Brazil career following the 2026 World Cup.
Veteran midfielder Casemiro has also not been included as Ancelotti begins shaping the squad for the next cycle.
The Italian coach has also given opportunities to younger players, with defenders Jair Cunha and Vitor Reis earning call-ups as Brazil look to build for the future.
The biggest attraction for Indian football fans will undoubtedly be Vinicius Jr and Raphinha.
The Real Madrid and Barcelona stars are among the most recognisable players in world football, and their presence is expected to add considerable excitement to Brazil’s first visit to India for a senior international friendly in decades.
Kolkata is preparing to host Ancelotti’s Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3, with the prospect of watching Vinicius and Raphinha in action on Indian soil expected to make the fixture one of the country’s biggest international football events in recent years.
For India, the match will provide a rare opportunity to face one of the most successful teams in international football.
Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio
Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair Cunha, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Jr, Vitor Reis, Wesley
Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno, Bruno Guimares, Danilo, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo,
Attackers: Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicus Jr