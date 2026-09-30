The Barcelona forward endured four separate right-thigh injuries last season and spent more than 150 days out, including the final Group Stae match in the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has therefore decided not to risk his fitness, while no replacement will be called up.

Tests reportedly found no serious injury, with Globo reporting that only minor edema was detected. Brazil have nevertheless opted for caution because of the player’s previous problems in the same area.

Brazil are due to arrive in Kolkata on October 1 for the match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake Stadium). Raphinha, however, will not be part of the squad after reporting discomfort in his right thigh during Brazil’s 4-2 victory over Australia. He was replaced at half-time and has been released to return to Barcelona for treatment.

Dubai: Indian football fans will have to wait a little longer to see Raphinha in action, with the Brazil forward ruled out of the team’s historic friendly against India in Kolkata on October 3.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.