GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Brazil's Raphinha will not travel to India for friendly

Raphinha to stay in Barcelona as Brazil prepare for India debut meeting

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brazil's Raphinha attends a training session at Ballymore in Brisbane on September 24, 2026, ahead of their friendly football match between Australia and Brazil on September 25.
Brazil's Raphinha attends a training session at Ballymore in Brisbane on September 24, 2026, ahead of their friendly football match between Australia and Brazil on September 25.
AFP-PATRICK HAMILTON

Dubai: Indian football fans will have to wait a little longer to see Raphinha in action, with the Brazil forward ruled out of the team’s historic friendly against India in Kolkata on October 3.

Brazil are due to arrive in Kolkata on October 1 for the match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake Stadium). Raphinha, however, will not be part of the squad after reporting discomfort in his right thigh during Brazil’s 4-2 victory over Australia. He was replaced at half-time and has been released to return to Barcelona for treatment.

Tests reportedly found no serious injury, with Globo reporting that only minor edema was detected. Brazil have nevertheless opted for caution because of the player’s previous problems in the same area.

The Barcelona forward endured four separate right-thigh injuries last season and spent more than 150 days out, including the final Group Stae match in the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has therefore decided not to risk his fitness, while no replacement will be called up.

Raphinha had been an important figure during the current international window. He took Brazil’s No. 10 shirt, wears the captain’s armband and was the team’s designated penalty taker.

Brazil will complete another training session in Brisbane before flying to India. The October 3 fixture will be the first senior international meeting between Brazil and India.

Raphinha’s absence takes away one of the biggest attractions, but the match remains a landmark occasion for Indian football and a major night at the Kolkata stadium.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Brazil's national football team coach Italian Carlo Ancelloti attends the Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg football match between Brazil's Botafogo and Ecuador's Liga de Quito at the Olimpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 14, 2025.

Ancelotti: India does not have a football culture

2m read
Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti serious about India match

2m read
Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks with Brazil's forward #07 Vinicius Junior during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026.

India paying Brazil ₹400 million for their friendly

1m read
Raphinha celebrates with teammates Savinho and Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr, Raphinha headline Brazil squad for India

2m read