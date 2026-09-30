Raphinha to stay in Barcelona as Brazil prepare for India debut meeting
Dubai: Indian football fans will have to wait a little longer to see Raphinha in action, with the Brazil forward ruled out of the team’s historic friendly against India in Kolkata on October 3.
Brazil are due to arrive in Kolkata on October 1 for the match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake Stadium). Raphinha, however, will not be part of the squad after reporting discomfort in his right thigh during Brazil’s 4-2 victory over Australia. He was replaced at half-time and has been released to return to Barcelona for treatment.
Tests reportedly found no serious injury, with Globo reporting that only minor edema was detected. Brazil have nevertheless opted for caution because of the player’s previous problems in the same area.
The Barcelona forward endured four separate right-thigh injuries last season and spent more than 150 days out, including the final Group Stae match in the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has therefore decided not to risk his fitness, while no replacement will be called up.
Raphinha had been an important figure during the current international window. He took Brazil’s No. 10 shirt, wears the captain’s armband and was the team’s designated penalty taker.
Brazil will complete another training session in Brisbane before flying to India. The October 3 fixture will be the first senior international meeting between Brazil and India.
Raphinha’s absence takes away one of the biggest attractions, but the match remains a landmark occasion for Indian football and a major night at the Kolkata stadium.