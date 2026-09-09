Padikkal to captain India A in multi-day clashes, Gaikwad to lead ODIs
Dubai: India A is set to host Australia A for two Multi-Day games and three One-Day matches from September 22 to October 26 in Puducherry. Ahead of the unofficial games, Indian squad has finally been revealed.
Devdutt Padikkal, who is currently competing in the Duleep Trophy final, is part of the team as per BCCI's latest announcement. The statement also confirms that Padikkal will lead India A in two Multi-Day matches against Australia A.
Meanwhile Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the team in the One Day games. Padikkal will play the white ball cricket matches as the vice-captain. Hardik Pandya is listed to join the One-Day squad, however, his participation will depend on fitness clearance.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Rajat Patidar will also join the squad. Sai Sudarshan will be Padikkal's vice-captain in the Multi-Day format. The series will ensure enticing set of games.
India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*
India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur