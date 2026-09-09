Meanwhile Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the team in the One Day games. Padikkal will play the white ball cricket matches as the vice-captain. Hardik Pandya is listed to join the One-Day squad, however, his participation will depend on fitness clearance.

Devdutt Padikkal, who is currently competing in the Duleep Trophy final, is part of the team as per BCCI's latest announcement. The statement also confirms that Padikkal will lead India A in two Multi-Day matches against Australia A.

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