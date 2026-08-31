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Watch: Hardik Pandya’s new look leaves fans amused

He was attending the Duleep Trophy match at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Last updated:
Jai Rai
1 MIN READ
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India's Hardik Pandya leaves the field afte being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 2, 2025.
India's Hardik Pandya leaves the field afte being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 2, 2025.
AFP

Fans on social media were left surprised after India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned heads with a fresh new look while attending the Duleep Trophy match at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Pandya, known for his ever-changing hairstyles and fashion choices, appeared in a sharp bald look that quickly caught the attention of fans watching the match. Pictures of the cricketer soon began circulating on social media, with fans drawing comparisons to a gangster-style appearance.

One fan summed up the reaction, writing: “Hardik Pandya in a gangster look – from stylish hair to a sharp bald look, while watching the Duleep Trophy match at the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.”

The new appearance sparked plenty of reactions, with fans praising Pandya for once again experimenting with his style. His latest look adds to a long list of distinctive hairstyles and fashion statements that have made the all-rounder one of Indian cricket’s most recognisable personalities off the field.

Pandya has regularly attracted attention for his bold style choices, whether during cricket tours, public appearances or social media posts. This time, however, it was his simple bald look that became the talking point.

Meanwhile, Pandya is nearing a return to the national team fold after a five-month hiatus, as he approaches full fitness and is all set to be picked for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan next month.

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