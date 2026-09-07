Actress Ameesha Patel hits back at Hardik Pandya romance rumours

A clip showing Ameesha and Hardik at a gathering recently went viral
Actress Ameesha Patel has strongly reacted to social media speculation surrounding her friendship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya after a video of the two surfaced online.
A clip showing Ameesha and Hardik at a gathering recently went viral, with social media users attempting to give their interaction a romantic angle.
In the video, Ameesha can be seen introducing Hardik to an acquaintance while briefly placing her hand on the cricketer’s shoulder. The seemingly casual moment sparked speculation online, with one X user linking it to earlier rumours about the two.
Sharing the video, the user wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”
Ameesha was quick to respond. Sharing a screenshot of the post on her Instagram, she sarcastically dismissed the suggestion that the interaction was romantic.
“So true ya. My god ur correct … truly romantic way my hand was on him,” she wrote.
“I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things,” she added.
Hardik, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, while Ameesha, who has never married, has previously spoken openly about her approach to relationships and marriage.