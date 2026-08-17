Watch: Arshdeep Singh spotted holding hands with girlfriend Samreen

Arshdeep recently made his relationship with Samreen official through a social media post
Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh and his girlfriend, actress-model Samreen Kaur, were spotted holding hands at Mumbai Airport, giving fans another glimpse of their much-talked-about relationship.
The couple made a picture-perfect appearance at the airport, with paparazzi asking them to pause for photographs as they walked hand in hand.
Fans went gaga as the post went viral on social media.
Arshdeep recently made his relationship with Samreen official through a social media post, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their romance. The Indian pacer shared a series of loved-up pictures with Samreen and captioned the post, “My person.”
The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 2.9 million likes. Fans also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis. One fan simply wrote, “Nice!”, while another complimented Samreen by calling her “Soni Kudi”.
Rumours about Arshdeep and Samreen’s relationship began circulating during the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Speculation intensified after a Snapchat image went viral on social media, allegedly showing Arshdeep walking hand in hand with a woman whom several users identified as Samreen.