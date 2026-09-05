Arshdeep Singh and his girlfriend Samreen Kaur get matching tattoos

The tattoos were done at Aliens Tattoo in Bengaluru
India pacer Arshdeep Singh and actor-model Samreen Kaur have taken their relationship to a more personal level by getting matching tattoos – but with a unique twist that makes the gesture even more meaningful.
Instead of getting their own initials tattooed, the couple chose to have each other’s handwriting permanently inked on their arms.
Arshdeep has an “SK” tattooed on his upper arm, written in Samreen’s handwriting, while Samreen has an “AS” in Arshdeep’s handwriting. Each set of initials is accompanied by a tiny red heart drawn in one continuous fine line.
The tattoos retain the natural character of their handwriting, including the individual slant and small imperfections, making them far more personal than standard matching-initial designs.
The tattoos were done at Aliens Tattoo in Bengaluru, which shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the couple’s visit on Instagram on Saturday. Samreen also got a birth-flower tattoo during the same session.
According to a press release from Aliens Tattoo, designer Abhishek Gawai helped develop the final visual concept, while tattoo artist Sunny Sen translated the couple’s handwritten initials into fine-line tattoos. The design was deliberately kept close to their original handwriting rather than being converted into polished typography.
Rumours surrounding Arshdeep and Samreen first gained traction during IPL 2026. Speculation intensified after Arshdeep shared a Snapchat picture showing him holding hands with a woman whose identity was not revealed.
Fans soon began connecting the woman to Samreen, with social media users comparing details such as tattoos, accessories and outfits with pictures shared by the actor-model.
The speculation grew further after Samreen was spotted attending several Punjab Kings matches. She was seen at the team’s clash against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and later cheering for Punjab Kings during matches in Chandigarh.
The couple was also spotted together in Dharamsala, where they were filmed walking hand in hand. In one widely circulated video, Arshdeep appeared to ask someone not to film them.
After weeks of speculation, Arshdeep eventually confirmed his relationship with Samreen through a heartfelt Instagram post, introducing her to his followers as “my person.”