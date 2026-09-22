Virender Sehwag’s bizarre new hairstyle has fans talking

Pictures and videos of Sehwag in the new avatar have quickly circulated on social media
Virender Sehwag has grabbed attention on social media with a striking new hairstyle that has left fans doing a double take.
The former India opener has adopted the unusual look for the promotion of the second season of his upcoming OTT reality show, Rise and Fall, where he is set to take on a new role as the host.
For the show’s promotional campaign, the 47-year-old has been transformed with a wig featuring long white hair. He is seen wearing a white ruffled shirt paired with a brown jacket, giving him a dramatically different appearance from the look fans are accustomed to.
Pictures and videos of Sehwag in the new avatar have quickly circulated on social media, with fans and followers reacting to the unexpected makeover.
Known for his fearless batting and equally entertaining personality away from the cricket field, Sehwag has never been afraid to experiment or make a statement. His latest look has provided another talking point for his millions of followers.
Sehwag remains one of the most popular former Indian cricketers on social media, where his humorous posts, cricket observations and candid opinions regularly attract attention. That popularity has ensured that even a promotional makeover can quickly become a talking point.
The former opener retired from international cricket in 2015 after a hugely successful career. He scored more than 17,000 international runs across Tests, ODIs and T20Is and became one of India’s most recognisable cricketers thanks to his aggressive batting style and entertaining approach.
Now, more than a decade after his international retirement, Sehwag continues to remain in the public eye.