GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Virender Sehwag’s bizarre new hairstyle has fans talking

Pictures and videos of Sehwag in the new avatar have quickly circulated on social media

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag
Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Virender Sehwag has grabbed attention on social media with a striking new hairstyle that has left fans doing a double take.

The former India opener has adopted the unusual look for the promotion of the second season of his upcoming OTT reality show, Rise and Fall, where he is set to take on a new role as the host.

For the show’s promotional campaign, the 47-year-old has been transformed with a wig featuring long white hair. He is seen wearing a white ruffled shirt paired with a brown jacket, giving him a dramatically different appearance from the look fans are accustomed to.

Pictures and videos of Sehwag in the new avatar have quickly circulated on social media, with fans and followers reacting to the unexpected makeover.

Known for his fearless batting and equally entertaining personality away from the cricket field, Sehwag has never been afraid to experiment or make a statement. His latest look has provided another talking point for his millions of followers.

Popular cricketer

Sehwag remains one of the most popular former Indian cricketers on social media, where his humorous posts, cricket observations and candid opinions regularly attract attention. That popularity has ensured that even a promotional makeover can quickly become a talking point.

The former opener retired from international cricket in 2015 after a hugely successful career. He scored more than 17,000 international runs across Tests, ODIs and T20Is and became one of India’s most recognisable cricketers thanks to his aggressive batting style and entertaining approach.

Now, more than a decade after his international retirement, Sehwag continues to remain in the public eye.

Related Topics:
cricketTV serieslifestyle

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for series against Australia

Dravid, Sehwag back in India side

2m read
Andrey Rublev and Mirra Andreeva embrace during their mixed doubles match against Sara Errani of Italy and Andrea Vavassori of Italy during Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Mirra Andreeva reveals Rublev crush

2m read
Virender Sehwag

Watch: Aaryavir recreates dad Sehwag's trademark shot

1m read
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 19, 2026.

This fan cycles 1,800km to meet Rohit Sharma

2m read