Dravid, Sehwag back in India team after 14 years

The younger son of Dravid, meanwhile, scored 101 runs in two 50-over games for India U19 on their July tour of Sri Lanka. On that tour, India U19 lost the 50-over series 2-1 but won the red-ball series 1-0.

Aaryavir is currently playing for West Delhi Lions in the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) and has played only two games so far. Sehwag’s son had hit the headlines during the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024, smashing 297 against Meghalaya.

While the murmurs of nepotism are likely to grow louder after the Indian Junior Men's Selection Committee, whose term is ending soon, announced the India Under-19 squads for the home assignment against Australia Under-19, comprising three 50-over matches in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23, for fans of the game, it is definitely something to cheer about.

Now more than 14 years since that game, Indian cricket fans can look forward to Sehwag and Dravid turning out in India colours again. The sons of the two legendary Indian cricketers – Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag – have been called up for India Under-19 squad for the One-day series against Australia beginning on September 18. Leg-spin all-rounder Aaryavir and wicketkeeper-batter Anvay secured places in the 15-member one-day unit, but neither is in the squad selected for the two long-format games.

For the first time since January 2012, the names Sehwag and Dravid are set to feature in an Indian line-up. The last time Indian legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid were seen together in the playing XI was in a Test match in Adelaide against Australia.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.