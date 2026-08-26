GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Anaya Bangar to play community cricket in Australia

25-year-old underwent gender-affirming surgery after beginning her transition in 2022

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Anaya Bangar to play community cricket in Australia
x

Former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar has received a major boost in her bid to return to competitive women’s cricket after Cricket Australia cleared her to play community-level matches in the country.

The 25-year-old, who underwent gender-affirming surgery after beginning her transition in 2022, can immediately feature in Premier Cricket competitions across Australian states and territories. If she fulfils the eligibility requirements for elite cricket, Bangar could also have a pathway to compete in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

For Bangar, the development marks a significant moment after she feared that her cricketing career might have come to an end.

“I genuinely couldn’t believe that I’ll be able to play again. Because of Cricket Australia and its progressive and inclusive policies, which focus on fairness and inclusion in women’s sport for trans women, this is a huge milestone, not just for me, but for other athletes like me who want to try but aren’t doing so because they have to either choose the sport or choose transition,” Bangar told The Indian Express.

Cricket Australia informed Bangar that she can participate in Premier Cricket, which is classified as community cricket under its transgender and gender-diverse players policy. However, her eligibility for elite cricket from March 2027 will depend on her meeting the required criteria.

According to the communication sent to Bangar by Cricket Australia, she will have to undergo a blood test upon arriving in Australia to confirm that her serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L. She will also have to continue meeting all other eligibility requirements under the board’s policy.

Eligibility requirements

“Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination,” Cricket Australia Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge wrote.

“Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy’s eligibility requirements,” she added.

A senior BCCI official told The Indian Express that the Indian board does not currently have a specific policy regarding transgender women playing women’s cricket.

“When it comes to the ICC, they have said no to it. BCCI is yet to decide what can be done in such cases. As this is the first time such a case has come up, the board is yet to take a stand, especially on allowing them in domestic cricket,” the official said.

Related Topics:
cricketindiaAustralia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Meet cricketer Medhavi, internet’s new heartthrob

Meet cricketer Medhavi, internet’s new heartthrob

2m read
England’s Brydon Carse (R) exchanges words with Australia’s Jake Weatherald (C) on final day of the fifth Ashes cricket Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 8, 2026.

Why was Brydon Carse handcuffed outside a nightclub?

2m read
Mumbai Indians' Karn Sharma bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, 2025.

Indian cricketer Karn Sharma announces retirement

2m read
Afghanistan refugee women’s cricket team

ICC lays out roadmap for Afghanistan’s refugee team

2m read