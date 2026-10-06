Suryakumar Yadav denied Ranji Trophy spot despite agreeing to play

Suryakumar Yadav excluded from Mumbai squad despite confirming availability
Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of Mumbai’s squad for their opening Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match despite confirming his availability for the tournament, in a decision that has raised questions around the selection process.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had approached the India batter about playing red-ball cricket, and Yadav subsequently made himself available according to Indian Express reporter Devendra Pandey. However, the selectors did not include him in the 16-member squad for the match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium from October 11.
MCA chief selector Rajesh Pawar said Yadav had not played red-ball cricket for around one-and-a-half years and needed match practice before returning to the side. “He is a very big player. But he hasn’t played red-ball cricket in the last one and a half years. Should he play a few red-ball games, he can definitely come into the side,” Pawar said.
SKY last played red ball cricket 18 months ago. But the decision was particularly surprising given that the MCA had reportedly first approached Yadav about his availability.
The issue has also raised questions over whether the selectors had communicated their concerns to him before finalising the squad.
Yadav played three matches and five innings in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, scoring 109 runs at an average of 21.80, including two fifties.
Mumbai will be led by Siddhesh Lad this season, with India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre named vice-captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also part of the squad for the opening game.
Yadav was dropped from T20I captaincy for India aswell. With IPL now the only format left for him, the 36-year-old will love to play in Ranji Trophy once again.