Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan win hearts enjoying a non-veg meal sitting on the floor

Was it a mutton meal? The video of the two Mumbai cricketers has caught fans' attention.
Sometimes, it is the simplest moments away from the cricket field that show a different side of our favourite cricketers.
A video of Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan enjoying a meal together while sitting on the floor has surfaced on social media, offering a lovely glimpse of the two Mumbai teammates away from the spotlight.
Both cricketers were wearing their Mumbai team jerseys as they sat comfortably on the floor in what appeared to be a modest kitchen, enjoying their food and chatting with those around them.
Some social media users have described it as a mutton feast, although the exact food being served has not been independently confirmed.
In the video, Sarfaraz appears to be thoroughly enjoying the meal.
"Itna achcha khana bana hai ki baat karne ka mann hi nahi kar raha hai, sirf khane ka mann kar raha hai," he says.
In simple English, he was saying that the food was so delicious that he did not feel like talking. He just wanted to keep eating.
The video began circulating around the time Mumbai opened their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign on Saturday.
However, neither Suryakumar nor Sarfaraz appears to have shared the clip on their own social media accounts, and it remains unclear when exactly the meal took place.
But that hardly takes anything away from the moment.
Here are two well known Indian cricketers, still wearing their Mumbai jerseys, sitting on the floor and enjoying a meal without any fuss. Just like any of us.
There is something refreshing about seeing that side of professional athletes, particularly when their lives are often associated with fame, luxury and the constant attention of fans.
Meanwhile, Suryakumar made an impressive start to his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, smashing an unbeaten 60 off just 21 deliveries against Hyderabad in Kolkata on Saturday.
The Mumbai captain struck six fours and five sixes, reaching his half century in just 15 balls.
His explosive knock helped Mumbai chase down a target of 173 in only 13.1 overs, securing a comfortable seven wicket victory.
Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz's younger brother, also impressed with 51 off 24 balls, while Sarfaraz did not get an opportunity to bat.
For Suryakumar, the innings was an encouraging return to competitive cricket after a challenging few months.
And while his batting made headlines on the field, the video of him sharing a simple meal with Sarfaraz offered a different glimpse of life away from cricket.
Sometimes, the most memorable moments are the simplest ones.