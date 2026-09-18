IPL 2027: BCCI plans grand celebrations for 20th edition as Dhumal, Majumdar retained

BCCI plans grand celebration for IPL's 20th edition in 2027
Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced plans for a grand celebration of the Indian Premier League's 20th edition in 2027.
The decision was taken at the BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday, where the General Body also elected Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar as its representatives to the IPL Governing Council.
The BCCI said the upcoming 20th edition of the IPL would be celebrated on a grand scale, marking two decades of the league, which began in 2008. The board has also started preparations for its centenary celebrations in 2028.
Dhumal has served as chairman of the IPL Governing Council since 2022 and previously held the position of BCCI treasurer. Majumdar represents the Cricket Association of Mizoram and has served on the IPL Governing Council as a representative of state associations.
Both were elected to the council during the AGM.
The IPL began on April 18, 2008, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Brendon McCullum made an immediate impact in the tournament's first match, smashing an unbeaten 158 from 73 balls for KKR.
His innings included 10 fours and 13 sixes and helped establish the league as a major attraction from its opening game.
Since then, the IPL has grown into one of the most prominent competitions in world cricket.
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won five IPL titles each, the joint-highest tally in the competition's history.
KKR have won three titles, while several other franchises have lifted the trophy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won their first title in 2025, are the defending champions heading into the 2026 season.
The league began with eight teams in 2008 and expanded to 10 in 2022 with the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.
The IPL's commercial value has also grown substantially. Media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold by the BCCI for Rs48,390 crore, underlining the tournament's significant global broadcast and commercial appeal.
With the 20th edition scheduled for 2027, the BCCI's latest decision sets the stage for a major celebration of the league's two-decade journey.
With inputs from Agencies