Under-construction Varanasi venue lined up for WPL, Ranji and future IPL ties
Dubai: The under-construction international cricket stadium in Varanasi could soon become a new venue for major domestic cricket, with the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) potentially heading to the city.
Varanasi was identified alongside Mumbai’s Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Vadodara as a possible venue during the WPL Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, according to Jagran News reporter Abhishek Tripathi.
If construction and preparations progress as planned, the stadium could host WPL matches in the 2027 season. Its construction is reportedly 92% completed, with hopes of completing the rest in few weeks.
Before possibly hosting the WPL, a Ranji Trophy match is also expected to be staged at the venue in October-November. The game would provide an opportunity to test the pitch, outfield and other match-day preparations before the stadium hosts a major T20 competition.
The stadium, located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is spread across more than 30 acres and has a planned capacity of 30,000 spectators. Its design is inspired by the city’s cultural identity, featuring crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, ghat-inspired seating and Bilva leaf-inspired facade elements.
The WPL has traditionally used a small number of venues for the tournament. In 2026, the tournament began at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai before moving to Vadodara’s Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, which hosted the latter half of the competition, including the Eliminator and final.
If the Varanasi venue successfully hosts the WPL, IPL matches are expected to follow, giving the city another major cricketing stage. But it all depends on how the women’s cricket games unfold.