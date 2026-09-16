The WPL has traditionally used a small number of venues for the tournament. In 2026, the tournament began at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai before moving to Vadodara’s Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, which hosted the latter half of the competition, including the Eliminator and final.

Before possibly hosting the WPL, a Ranji Trophy match is also expected to be staged at the venue in October-November. The game would provide an opportunity to test the pitch, outfield and other match-day preparations before the stadium hosts a major T20 competition.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.