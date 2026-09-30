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1351 days later, Shubman Gill scores another double century

Gill’s fastest ODI double ton powers India’s record chase against West Indies

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2026.
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2026.
AFP-BIJU BORO

Dubai: Shubman Gill ended a 1,351-day wait for another ODI double century on Wednesday, producing a stunning knock as India chased down West Indies’ mammoth 406-run target in the second ODI in Guwahati with 39 balls to spare. The Men in Blue only lost two wickets throughout the innings.

Gill had last reached the 200-mark on January 18, 2023, when he scored 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. More than three years later, the India captain brought up his second ODI double century, adding another landmark to his growing record in the format.

Gill’s innings came in a remarkable run-fest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. He finished on 223 in 133 balls, striking 26 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 167.67, as India completed the chase with ease.

He made history by recording the fastest double century in ODI cricket with 117 balls, surpassing Ishan Kishan's double ton in 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022. The Indian skipper did face cramping issues throughout his innings but that didn't stop his from his tracks.

Rohit Sharma also hit a century, joining Gill in a dominant opening partnership. Rohit is the only other batter in ODI history to have scored two double centuries. The match produced five centuries in total, with West Indies’ John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo also reaching three figures.

West Indies had earlier posted 405/7, their highest ODI total, with Campbell making 101, Hope 104 and Jangoo 114. India became the second team ever to chase 400+ target in ODI cricket.

The Men in Blue sealed the three-match ODI series after they had won the opening game in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets.

The teams will meet for the third ODI on October 3 at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. 

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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