He made history by recording the fastest double century in ODI cricket with 117 balls, surpassing Ishan Kishan's double ton in 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022. The Indian skipper did face cramping issues throughout his innings but that didn't stop his from his tracks.

Gill had last reached the 200-mark on January 18, 2023, when he scored 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. More than three years later, the India captain brought up his second ODI double century, adding another landmark to his growing record in the format.

Dubai: Shubman Gill ended a 1,351-day wait for another ODI double century on Wednesday, producing a stunning knock as India chased down West Indies’ mammoth 406-run target in the second ODI in Guwahati with 39 balls to spare. The Men in Blue only lost two wickets throughout the innings.

Rohit Sharma also hit a century, joining Gill in a dominant opening partnership. Rohit is the only other batter in ODI history to have scored two double centuries. The match produced five centuries in total, with West Indies’ John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo also reaching three figures.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.