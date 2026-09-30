J&K pacer’s expensive spell overshadowed by West Indies’ 405-run onslaught
Dubai: Auqib Nabi endured a difficult start to his international career after the Jammu and Kashmir pacer conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs on his India debut against West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati.
Nabi was handed his first international cap after replacing Nitish Reddy in India’s XI. He became the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in international cricket after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.
However, his special day soon turned challenging as the match progressed. Nabi was the most expensive Indian bowler behind Gurnoor Brar who conceded 96 runs in his 10 overs.
Nabi finished with an economy rate of 9.50, conceding a no-ball and seven wides. He also gave away 9 fours and a six.
The figures came on a day when West Indies produced a remarkable batting display, posting 405/7 which happens to be their first 400-plus total in ODI cricket.
John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo all scored centuries as the West Indies batting line-up put India under pressure.
For Nabi, the figures will not define the beginning of his international career. The 29-year-old played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir’s historic maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, taking 60 wickets during the 2025-26 season and being named Player of the Tournament.
His India debut may have been tough, but Nabi has plenty of time to bounce back and show why he earned his opportunity.