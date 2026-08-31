GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Kashmir’s first international film festival to screen 135 films

The inaugural festival attracted more than 1,100 film submissions from over 80 countries

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A view of Dal Lake in winter, with the mountains forming a scenic backdrop in Srinagar, Kashmir; a proposed floating cinema on the lake is set to be a major attraction at the festival.
A view of Dal Lake in winter, with the mountains forming a scenic backdrop in Srinagar, Kashmir; a proposed floating cinema on the lake is set to be a major attraction at the festival.

Dubai: Kashmir is set to host its first international film festival, bringing together filmmakers, cinema enthusiasts and cultural delegates from across the world from September 7 to 10.

Titled ‘Rang-e-Cinema’, the festival is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government’s Information and Public Relations Department. It aims to position the region as an international destination for filmmaking, creative collaboration and cultural exchange.

The Valley has maintained a long association with Indian cinema. Films including Kashmir Ki Kali and Aradhana in the 1960s, Kabhi Kabhi and Bobby in the 1970s, Silsila in the 1980s, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and 2012 in the following decades, and more recent productions such as Highway and Raazi have showcased Kashmir’s landscapes on the big screen.

135 films from 41 countries

The inaugural festival attracted more than 1,100 film submissions from over 80 countries. Organisers have shortlisted 135 films representing 41 countries.

India leads the selection with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight. Entries from Türkiye, Germany, Russia, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Qatar, Argentina, the US, South Korea, Colombia and Taiwan will also feature.

Screenings will take place at venues including the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre and INOX PVR in Srinagar, Waves Cinema in Jammu and a venue in Gulmarg.

Cinema on Dal Lake

A major attraction will be a proposed floating cinema on Dal Lake, allowing tourists travelling on shikaras to enjoy film screenings while experiencing one of Kashmir’s most iconic destinations.

The festival will also showcase Jammu and Kashmir’s handicrafts, handloom, cuisine, music, traditional arts and cultural heritage.

A five-member international jury includes acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, German curator and journalist Dorothee Wenner, Keiko Bang and filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Film Master LLC brings LUMIVIA to Middle East cinemas

Film Master LLC brings LUMIVIA to Middle East cinemas

2m read
Auqib Nabi

Nabi replaces injured Bumrah for Sri Lanka series

2m read
UAE has become one of the more format-obsessed cinema markets in the world, and the gap between a standard screen and a properly specced one is now wide enough to change how a film feels.

IMAX, ScreenX or 4DX? UAE cinema guide

6m read
Rescue efforts race against time as dozens killed or missing in north India

India floods and landslides kill at least 19

2m read