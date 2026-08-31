The inaugural festival attracted more than 1,100 film submissions from over 80 countries
Dubai: Kashmir is set to host its first international film festival, bringing together filmmakers, cinema enthusiasts and cultural delegates from across the world from September 7 to 10.
Titled ‘Rang-e-Cinema’, the festival is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government’s Information and Public Relations Department. It aims to position the region as an international destination for filmmaking, creative collaboration and cultural exchange.
The Valley has maintained a long association with Indian cinema. Films including Kashmir Ki Kali and Aradhana in the 1960s, Kabhi Kabhi and Bobby in the 1970s, Silsila in the 1980s, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and 2012 in the following decades, and more recent productions such as Highway and Raazi have showcased Kashmir’s landscapes on the big screen.
The inaugural festival attracted more than 1,100 film submissions from over 80 countries. Organisers have shortlisted 135 films representing 41 countries.
India leads the selection with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight. Entries from Türkiye, Germany, Russia, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Qatar, Argentina, the US, South Korea, Colombia and Taiwan will also feature.
Screenings will take place at venues including the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre and INOX PVR in Srinagar, Waves Cinema in Jammu and a venue in Gulmarg.
A major attraction will be a proposed floating cinema on Dal Lake, allowing tourists travelling on shikaras to enjoy film screenings while experiencing one of Kashmir’s most iconic destinations.
The festival will also showcase Jammu and Kashmir’s handicrafts, handloom, cuisine, music, traditional arts and cultural heritage.
A five-member international jury includes acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, German curator and journalist Dorothee Wenner, Keiko Bang and filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua.