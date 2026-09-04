Russian film industry explores the growing role of AI in cinema

The speakers said combining traditional filming with generative technologies could help reduce production costs and speed up workflows while keeping AI use focused on practical applications.“In the series Kaifsk. City of Gnomes produced by Mesto Sily for Okko, we decided to combine filmed material and generation: we shot everything related to people — ‘humans’, as the gnomes call us — and generated everything related to the gnomes. We thought that the more real textures there were, the less rejection it would cause among viewers. Not everyone is ready to watch an hour and a half of generated content. That is why we chose this approach,” said Sergey Vasiliev, director of the series Kaifsk. City of Gnomes.