Avengers: Endgame Encore cancelled in Kuwait, refunds issued for tickets

Online bookings are refunded automatically, while counter purchases need proof of purchase
Dubai: Avengers: Endgame Encore will not be released in Kuwait, cinema chains in the country have confirmed, hours before the Marvel re-release reaches screens across the region.
VOX Cinemas announced the cancellation on its Kuwait account, apologising to customers and setting out how refunds will work. Fellow Kuwaiti chain Cinescape posted a similar notice, telling customers that screenings had been cancelled due to the banning of the film.
The chain's notice was brief.
"Avengers: Endgame Encore will no longer be released in Kuwait. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment this may cause," it read.
Asked in the comments why the release had been cancelled, VOX Cinemas replied in Arabic that it was due to circumstances beyond its control. No further detail was given.
Anyone who booked through the VOX website or app will be refunded automatically, with no action needed.
Customers who bought tickets at a VOX counter have been asked to go to the cinema with proof of purchase so the refund can be processed there.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding while we resolve this for you," the chain said.
Cinescape has said it will issue full refunds for all bookings.
Reports indicate tickets for some Kuwait screenings had already sold out before the cancellation was announced.
Neither the cinema chains nor Kuwaiti authorities have publicly detailed the reasoning behind the decision.
Kuwait applies strict content standards to cinema releases, and several major Hollywood films have previously been blocked there, including Barbie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.
The original Avengers: Endgame did screen in Kuwait in 2019.
Endgame Encore is a re-release of the 2019 film, with roughly four minutes of new material added.
That includes a new introduction from directors Anthony and Joe Russo and a new post-credits scene, all designed to link the film to Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives on 18 December. Joe Russo has described the added footage as set within the Doomsday story rather than deleted scenes, and has called the re-release a critical companion piece for anyone planning to watch the December film.
The re-release also launches Infinity Vision, Disney's new premium cinema certification, and reports indicate the new end tag screens only in IMAX and Infinity Vision auditoriums.
Endgame remains the second highest-grossing film of all time, with close to $2.8 billion worldwide.