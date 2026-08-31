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Why Naseeruddin Shah stopped bathing for nearly 2 months for ‘Chakra’

Veteran actor’s unusual ‘Chakra’ preparation highlights his commitment to the role

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil in a still from the 1981 Hindi film ‘Chakra’, directed by Rabindra (Robin) Dharmaraj. The film follows a migrant family seeking refuge in Dharavi’s slums.
Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil in a still from the 1981 Hindi film ‘Chakra’, directed by Rabindra (Robin) Dharmaraj. The film follows a migrant family seeking refuge in Dharavi’s slums.
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Dubai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah once went without bathing for around 1.5 to two months while preparing for his role in the 1981 film ‘Chakra’, according to actor Gulshan Grover.

Recalling the story during an appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Grover said he was amazed when he first heard about Shah’s approach to the character.

Grover, who said he can bathe two to four times a day whenever possible, joked that he could never match Shah’s level of dedication.

“When I was new in movies, I had heard that Naseeruddin Shah, a great actor, didn't take a bath for 1.5-2 months for his film ‘Chakra’. He wanted to be in the character,” Grover said.

He added humorously that fate instead gave him roles in which he was dressed in suits and holding a drink.

Directed by Rabindra Dharmaraj, ‘Chakra’ was released in 1981 and marked his only directorial film. The drama starred Shah alongside Smita Patil and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Set against Mumbai’s slums, the film explores poverty and survival through Amma, played by Patil, and her son Benwa, whose life is influenced by petty criminal Lukka, played by Shah.

Decades later, Shah remains active on screen. His recent credits include ‘Assi’ and Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, released in 2026.

His upcoming action thriller ‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’ stars Naseeruddin Shah alongside Kajol and Prabhu Deva, highlighting the veteran actor’s continued presence in Indian cinema.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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