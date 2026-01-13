We revisit our chat with Dhurandhar actor where said he doesn't analze his career much
Dubai: We’re revisiting one of my earlier interviews with Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna, and it’s clear why he’s often called Bollywood’s king of comeback. Earlier today, even director Tisca Chopra impressed by his turn in the spy thrilled crowned him as an actor who showed how it's done in style on the big screen.
Two decades into his career, the actor— often credited as one of Bollywood most distinctive voices —is quietly proving that consistency and craft still matter more than flash and fanfare. He's never the kind of actor who would waltz in wearing the flashiest of clothes (here's looking at you Ranveer Singh - with pride) or talk about his acting process aloud during an actors' roundtable. He's usually the kind of actor who would have a resting smug face that later turns into hilarious memes.
And since he rarely gives interviews, here's why this old interview is pure gold. I caught up with him when his thriller with late icon Sridevi Mom was about to release. And when I spoke to him about his 20-year journey, Khanna had already made his mark with films like Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, and Dishoom.
But it’s his ability to step back, reflect, and choose roles deliberately that sets him apart from the crowd.
“I don’t analyse my career choices too much,” he told me.
“We get to be part of good films, some not so good. I started when I was 19. I’m 42 now, and time is still on my side.” At the time of this interview, Akshaye was on the cusp of rolling out his thriller Mom, starring the late icon Sridevi.
Sridevi naturally dominates the screen as a mother on a relentless mission to protect her daughter, but Khanna’s understated performance proves that supporting roles can be just as impactful.
“Nawaz [Nawazuddin Siddiqui] and I wouldn’t have done the film if our roles didn’t let us connect with the audience,” he said.
Over the years, Khanna’s choices have spanned hits, misses, and even a five-year hiatus. But it’s his careful curation of roles—and his refusal to chase solo stardom—that earns him praise from critics and fans alike.
“Yes, I’ve made mistakes. But those choices were mine. Now, I can afford to be patient and pick carefully,” he reflected.
Acting alongside heavyweights like Sridevi doesn’t intimidate him.
“It’s not something I shy away from. Working with someone legendary is a privilege. We support good cinema in whatever way we can.”
And it’s this humility, combined with skill, that makes him one of the few actors in Bollywood who has stayed relevant without ever needing to dominate the spotlight.
Even as the industry changes, Khanna’s approach remains grounded even back then.
“Films are collaborative. You need a good script, the right director. It’s not about how many films you do in a year, it’s about finding the right ones.” And perhaps that’s the secret behind his reputation as a comeback king: he waits for work that matters, and when he steps back into the frame, it leaves a mark.
Revisiting this interview today, it’s obvious why Akshaye Khanna marches to his own tunes and isn't worried about just ticking boxes by being needlessly prolific.
