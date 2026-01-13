And since he rarely gives interviews, here's why this old interview is pure gold. I caught up with him when his thriller with late icon Sridevi Mom was about to release. And when I spoke to him about his 20-year journey, Khanna had already made his mark with films like Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, and Dishoom.

Two decades into his career, the actor— often credited as one of Bollywood most distinctive voices —is quietly proving that consistency and craft still matter more than flash and fanfare. He's never the kind of actor who would waltz in wearing the flashiest of clothes (here's looking at you Ranveer Singh - with pride) or talk about his acting process aloud during an actors' roundtable. He's usually the kind of actor who would have a resting smug face that later turns into hilarious memes.

Dubai: We’re revisiting one of my earlier interviews with Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna, and it’s clear why he’s often called Bollywood’s king of comeback. Earlier today, even director Tisca Chopra impressed by his turn in the spy thrilled crowned him as an actor who showed how it's done in style on the big screen.

“We get to be part of good films, some not so good. I started when I was 19. I’m 42 now, and time is still on my side.” At the time of this interview, Akshaye was on the cusp of rolling out his thriller Mom, starring the late icon Sridevi.

“Films are collaborative. You need a good script, the right director. It’s not about how many films you do in a year, it’s about finding the right ones.” And perhaps that’s the secret behind his reputation as a comeback king: he waits for work that matters, and when he steps back into the frame, it leaves a mark.

