Auqib Nabi to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah for Sri Lanka series

Nabi will become only third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to earn senior India call-up
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is set to receive his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad after being named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
If confirmed, Nabi will become only the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to earn a senior India call-up after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik, both of whom represented the national team in the white-ball format.
Bumrah is not fit and Auqib Nabi has been approved as his replacement,” a BCCI source told PTI.
The 28-year-old has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket, claiming more than 100 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons. He played a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir’s impressive red-ball campaign and has also contributed valuable runs lower down the order.
India have suffered a major blow ahead of the Sri Lanka tour after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a knee injury. Despite undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the premier fast bowler failed to recover in time for the series.
Bumrah had initially been included in India’s squad subject to clearing a final fitness assessment, with early reports suggesting he had passed the required tests. However, persistent discomfort in his left knee prompted the BCCI medical team to take a cautious approach and withdraw him from the squad rather than risk aggravating the injury.
The 32-year-old sustained the injury while fielding during the second ODI against England in Cardiff, suffering an impact to his left knee that caused reactive swelling. The setback ruled him out of the third ODI at Lord’s before he began an intensive rehabilitation programme at the CoE.
As part of his recovery, Bumrah received an injection last month after medical staff concluded it could help speed up the healing process. There was optimism he could return for the second Test in Colombo, but his rehabilitation progressed slower than anticipated, ending any hopes of him featuring in the series.
His absence leaves India without their strike fast bowler for the two-Test contest, which begins in Galle on August 15.