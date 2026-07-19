GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India floods and landslides kill 19 as monsoon rains wreak havoc

Army, emergency teams battle floods as heavy rains pound Himalayan region

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rescue efforts race against time as dozens killed or missing in north India
Rescue efforts race against time as dozens killed or missing in north India

Flash floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains killed at least 19 people in India on Sunday, officials and local media said, as authorities mounted rescue operations in affected regions.

Eight people were killed in the northeastern state of Nagaland, next to Myanmar, while 11 others died in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have recovered four of the eight bodies, and rescue work is ongoing," Wennyei Konyak, district magistrate of Nagaland's Mon district, told AFP.

At least 15 others were injured, he said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah "expressed profound anguish over the massive flash flood in Rajouri" in the Jammu region of the territory, his office said in a statement.

The flood "has caused extensive damage to public and private property, including the bus stand, and disrupted countless lives," his office added.

Indian broadcaster NDTV said at least 11 people died and "several others went missing" in Jammu.

Army personnel and state emergency responders rescued 11 people, including five children, in Jammu's Rajouri district, the army said.

The India Meteorological Department warned Sunday of the potential for "extremely heavy rainfall" in Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days.

Officials also announced the "temporary suspension" of annual Hindu Amarnath pilgrimage in the Kashmir region.

The pilgrimage was suspended "in the interest of the safety and well-being of all" pilgrims, the local government said in a statement on Sunday.

It "will resume only after weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe," it added.

More than 400,000 Hindus took part in a month-long pilgrimage in the region last year.

Officials also suspended the Hindu pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, which receives millions of people each year.

Floods and related accidents are an annual occurrence across India during the monsoon months, which follow the region's long summers, with many parts of the country facing severe water scarcity and drought-like situations.

Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A general view of the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Several players and coaches have offered contrasting views on the hybrid grass surface, with rain expected to influence conditions.

Pitch debate adds new twist to Argentina-Spain final

4m read
Showers were reported near Al Qua'a, south of Al Ain, while light drizzle was recorded in parts of Fujairah and Khorfakkan.

UAE rain returns with more showers due on Friday

2m read
Rain pours on the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain road.

Rain returns to parts of UAE as NCM issues alert

2m read
A warehouse storing frozen products is seen on fire after Russian shelling, in the village of Kvitneve in Kyiv region. File photo

3 killed in Kyiv following Russian strikes

1m read