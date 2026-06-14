AI’s next big challenge: Managing the flood of visual data

Abu Dhabi firm Neurovia AI says managing visual data efficiently will be critical
As artificial intelligence rapidly expands across industries, a new challenge is emerging behind the scenes: managing the enormous volumes of visual data generated every second by cameras, drones, robots, autonomous vehicles and connected devices.
Abu Dhabi-based Neurovia AI believes solving this challenge could be one of the most important steps in enabling the next phase of AI growth.
The company is positioning itself as a provider of what it calls “trusted visual intelligence infrastructure” through its flagship platform, NeuroStream™. Rather than focusing solely on AI applications and models, Neurovia AI is targeting the underlying systems needed to process, secure and optimise visual information at scale.
Industry estimates suggest that more than 80 per cent of AI’s understanding of the physical world comes from visual data. However, much of this information remains unstructured and difficult to process efficiently, creating growing demands on storage systems, network bandwidth, computing power and energy resources.
Neurovia AI says NeuroStream™ addresses this problem by optimising visual data at the source before it reaches data centres and AI models. Unlike conventional compression technologies, the platform is designed to improve efficiency across the entire data life cycle, reducing the burden on storage infrastructure, bandwidth capacity, GPU computing and energy consumption.
At the recent ISNR Abu Dhabi exhibition, NeuroStream™ demonstrated what the company described as 96.37 per cent visually lossless optimisation. According to Neurovia AI, the technology reduced one terabyte of visual data to approximately 36 gigabytes while preserving the visual quality required for AI analysis and decision-making.
The company believes such efficiencies could have significant implications for sectors including public safety, smart cities, autonomous mobility, manufacturing and national infrastructure projects. By reducing data overload at the source, organisations can potentially accelerate real-time decision-making, improve operational intelligence and lower infrastructure costs.
“For Neurovia AI, the mission is clear: unload the data burden, unlock AI power, and build the trusted infrastructure required for the next era of artificial intelligence,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI.
Sustainability is another key focus for the company. As AI infrastructure consumes increasing amounts of electricity, cooling and water resources worldwide, Neurovia AI argues that reducing unnecessary data movement and computation will become essential to creating a more sustainable AI ecosystem. The company says its long-term vision is to support AI growth while minimising environmental impact.
“Security and trust also form a central part of Neurovia AI’s strategy. The company’s architecture incorporates data integrity safeguards, zero-trust principles, sovereign data infrastructure and AI security measures designed to protect visual data pipelines from tampering, unauthorised access and cyber threats,” he added.
As governments and businesses move beyond pilot projects toward full-scale AI deployment, Khan said that the ability to efficiently manage visual information will become a critical competitive advantage. “In an increasingly connected world, the future of AI will depend not only on intelligent applications but also on the invisible infrastructure that enables them to operate securely, efficiently and at scale,” he added.