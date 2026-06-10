Neurovia AI unveils NeuroStream platform at UAE Cybersecurity Summit

Neurovia AI says its technology is under review by GCC governments and firms
Neurovia AI, a subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), showcased its latest visual intelligence technology during the 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit, where it participated as an official government AI cybersecurity partner.
The summit brought together government officials, cybersecurity experts and technology leaders to discuss digital security, innovation and the future of artificial intelligence.
During the event, Neurovia AI highlighted its NeuroStream platform, a technology designed to improve the way large volumes of visual data are stored, managed and processed. The company said the platform can help organisations handle growing amounts of video data while reducing storage and infrastructure costs.
Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI, delivered a keynote address titled “Building Trusted Visual Intelligence Infrastructure for the AI Era”, where he discussed the increasing importance of data infrastructure in supporting future AI systems.
He said the next phase of artificial intelligence development will depend heavily on how organisations manage and secure large amounts of data, particularly video content.
According to the company, testing showed that NeuroStream was able to compress a 12.15GB 4K video file into 421MB while maintaining visual quality. The platform achieved a storage reduction of more than 96 per cent, helping lower demands on computing resources, network bandwidth and energy consumption.
Officials said the technology is designed to retain the visual details required for machine vision and AI applications, while reducing the cost of storing and transmitting large files.
The company added that the platform includes built-in security features aimed at supporting data protection and localised data management. These capabilities are intended to help organisations keep sensitive information within their own systems while maintaining efficient access to data.
Neurovia AI said the technology is currently being evaluated by government entities and enterprise clients across the GCC region.
The company also highlighted potential applications for the platform across a range of sectors, including public safety, smart cities, autonomous vehicles and advanced manufacturing.
Officials said the growing use of AI-powered technologies is creating new challenges related to data storage, processing and security, making efficient infrastructure increasingly important for organisations handling large volumes of digital information.
The summit served as a platform for discussions on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, with participants exploring ways to build secure and reliable systems that support future technological growth.
Neurovia AI said its participation reflects its commitment to supporting the development of trusted AI infrastructure and helping organisations manage data more efficiently as the use of artificial intelligence continues to expand.