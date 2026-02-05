Sheikh Saif unveils revolutionary chap made by Abu Dhabi's mega AI data centre
Dubai: The UAE has positioned itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation with the unveiling of the world's largest AI chip, featuring an unprecedented four trillion transistors packed onto a single wafer.
Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, introduced the groundbreaking technology during a session at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the nation's AI ambitions.
The revolutionary chip was developed by Stargate under Abu Dhabi-based G42, with group CEO Peng Xiao demonstrating the massive semiconductor to attendees and explaining its transformative potential for AI computing.
"There are over 4 trillion transistors in this chip. That's 4,000 billion transistors on a single chip," Xiao announced, holding up the wafer for the audience to see.
To put the achievement in perspective, Xiao compared it with existing technology. "On a single GPU, there are over 100 billion transistors on the largest chip we can possibly produce, because this is the size of an entire wafer made by TSMC," he explained.
The new mega chip represents a 40-fold increase in transistor density compared to current top-tier chips.
Xiao emphasised the critical importance of the innovation for artificial intelligence development. "Why is this important? Because AI requires a huge amount of computing power, and these transistors densely packaged is the heart of a data centre," he said.
"This, together with many other chips, are what we put inside our AI factory to get to work, to produce intelligence."
The chip will be deployed in Stargate, G42's ambitious 1-gigawatt next-generation AI data centre cluster in Abu Dhabi.
“This chip is of great importance,” said Sheikh Saif.
The UAE will enable 40% of global population to use AI, Sheikh Saif revealed.
He said the world trusts in the credibility of the UAE, noting that the country treats corporate companies with the same rigorous data safety standards it applies to embassies.
Without the element of trust, nothing related to AI can be completed, he added.
Xiano disclosed how G42's ambitious infrastructure project is progressing at remarkable speed.
Last May, in the presence of US President Trump during his visit to the UAE, the company announced what Xiao described as "the largest AI factory buildup programme outside the United States" – the Stargate 5-gigawatt AI campus.
The transformation has been dramatic. "Last year, in June, we chose the land. This was an empty piece of desert. And today, this photo was from just two days ago. We are already on the way to deliver the first 200 megawatt of the state of art AI data centre," Xiao said.
He emphasised the unprecedented pace of development: "This is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, build-off of AI data centre in the world."
The UAE's AI capacity is set to expand rapidly. "By this summer, the UAE will be able to produce between 200 to 500 megawatt of additional capacity per quarter," Xiao revealed.
Beyond the physical infrastructure, the company has established extensive global connectivity through advanced undersea cable networks linking the UAE to markets east and west.
"If you draw a circle around the UAE, from Singapore to Milan, there are about 4 billion people we can reach through our connectivity and serving them with less than 100 millisecond," Xiao explained, highlighting the strategic positioning of the UAE as a global AI hub.
The chip will be deployed in Stargate, forming the technological backbone of this massive computing infrastructure designed to serve nearly half the world's population with minimal latency.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox