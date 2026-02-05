GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Sheikh Saif honours Emirati mother for choosing education for her son at time of limited schooling awareness

He called such mothers a blessing, whose values continue to shape future generations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Saif honours Emirati mother for choosing education for her son at time of limited schooling awareness

Dubai: Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on Thursday shared the story of an elderly Emirati mother who chose education for her son at a time when schooling was little understood, during the closing session of the World Governments Summit.

Addressing a session on the closing day of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Sheikh Saif said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with several heads of state, expressed thanks and appreciation to the mother, Dhahira Al Amiri.

He said that in earlier times, awareness of formal education was limited and families focused mainly on their livestock and daily livelihoods.

But after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan called on families to send their children to school, Dhahira did not hesitate, even though she did not fully understand what schooling meant, he said. She took her son to study in a tent school in the Liwjan area and insisted on staying by his side.

He described such mothers as a source of lasting blessing whose values shape future generations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
World-Gov-SummitSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

“Your family, faith, and wealth are secure,” Sheikh Saif told the World Governments Summit audience in Dubai.

UAE residents safe, no need to worry: Sheikh Saif

2h ago4m read
Coffee has a special place in UAE

Emirati serves heritage-inspired coffee at WGS 2026

3m read
Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, on the second day of World Governments Summit.

Kuwait PM warns of global instability amid Iran talks

2m read
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are among those expected to attend the WGS 2026.

World Government Summit 2026: Full list of attendees

2m read