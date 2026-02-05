He called such mothers a blessing, whose values continue to shape future generations
Dubai: Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on Thursday shared the story of an elderly Emirati mother who chose education for her son at a time when schooling was little understood, during the closing session of the World Governments Summit.
Addressing a session on the closing day of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Sheikh Saif said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with several heads of state, expressed thanks and appreciation to the mother, Dhahira Al Amiri.
He said that in earlier times, awareness of formal education was limited and families focused mainly on their livestock and daily livelihoods.
But after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan called on families to send their children to school, Dhahira did not hesitate, even though she did not fully understand what schooling meant, he said. She took her son to study in a tent school in the Liwjan area and insisted on staying by his side.
He described such mothers as a source of lasting blessing whose values shape future generations.
