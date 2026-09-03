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Watch: Shubman Gill’s manager Sebastian Shaji often mistaken for his lookalike

Photos and videos featuring Gill and Shaji have frequently prompted reactions from fans

Last updated:
Jai Rai
1 MIN READ
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Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill
AFP

India cricketer Shubman Gill is no stranger to the spotlight, but one person from his professional circle has also caught the attention of fans for a rather unusual reason – his striking resemblance to the India batter.

Gill’s sports manager is Sebastian Shaji, who works closely with the cricketer and is often seen accompanying him at various events and engagements. However, it is not just their professional association that has caught the eye of fans. Their physical resemblance has become a talking point on social media, with many fans claiming that the two could easily pass for brothers.

Photos and videos featuring Gill and Shaji have frequently prompted reactions from fans on platforms such as X and Instagram. Several users have pointed to similarities in their side profiles, hairstyles and overall facial structure.

The resemblance is particularly noticeable in photographs taken from certain angles, with fans joking that Shaji could be Gill’s “fraternal twin”. Some social media users have even done double takes when the two appear in the same frame.

While the pair are not related, their similar appearance has created a fun talking point among Gill’s large fan base. Cricket fans are accustomed to tracking almost every aspect of the young batter’s life and career, and Shaji’s resemblance to him has provided another interesting subject for online discussions.

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