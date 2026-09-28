Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman joins new Abu Dhabi T10 team

Fakhar Zaman to spearhead new United Tigers franchise in Abu Dhabi T10
Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman has joined new franchise United Tigers for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10.
United Tigers announced on Sunday that the 36 year old will be their icon player for the upcoming season.
“United Tigers have secured the experienced Fakhar Zaman as their icon for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10,” the franchise and league announced on social media.
Fakhar brings plenty of experience to the new team.
The aggressive left hander has represented Pakistan in three Tests, 92 ODIs and 120 T20Is and has also played franchise cricket around the world.
His career has taken him to competitions including the Pakistan Super League, ILT20, Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League, Lanka Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and England's Vitality Blast.
Fakhar has played 340 T20 matches, scoring 8,978 runs with four centuries and 61 fifties.
The Abu Dhabi T10 has attracted some of the biggest names in cricket over the years, with Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard among the stars to have featured in the competition.
The 2026 edition will feature eight teams and will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to 20.
For United Tigers, signing one of Pakistan's most explosive batters as their icon gives the new franchise a major name ahead of their first season.