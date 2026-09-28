GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman joins new Abu Dhabi T10 team

Fakhar Zaman to spearhead new United Tigers franchise in Abu Dhabi T10

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman
AFP-FAROOQ NAEEM (improvised using AI)

Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman has joined new franchise United Tigers for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10.

United Tigers announced on Sunday that the 36 year old will be their icon player for the upcoming season.

“United Tigers have secured the experienced Fakhar Zaman as their icon for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10,” the franchise and league announced on social media.

Fakhar brings plenty of experience to the new team.

The aggressive left hander has represented Pakistan in three Tests, 92 ODIs and 120 T20Is and has also played franchise cricket around the world.

His career has taken him to competitions including the Pakistan Super League, ILT20, Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League, Lanka Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and England's Vitality Blast.

Fakhar has played 340 T20 matches, scoring 8,978 runs with four centuries and 61 fifties.

The Abu Dhabi T10 has attracted some of the biggest names in cricket over the years, with Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard among the stars to have featured in the competition.

The 2026 edition will feature eight teams and will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to 20.

For United Tigers, signing one of Pakistan's most explosive batters as their icon gives the new franchise a major name ahead of their first season.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 final match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1, 2026.

IPL 2027: BCCI plans grand 20th edition celebration

2m read
Here's everything you need to know that's happening in sport this weekend

The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

3m read
Deepti: India are ‘always one step ahead’ of Pakistan

Deepti: India are ‘always one step ahead’ of Pakistan

2m read
Al Tayer Motors takes over Kia UAE distribution

Al Tayer Motors takes over Kia UAE distribution

2m read