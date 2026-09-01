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Al Tayer Motors takes over Kia UAE distribution

Al Tayer Motors, Premier Motors will oversee Kia service and after-sales operations in UAE

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Al Tayer Motors takes over Kia UAE distribution
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Dubai: Al Tayer Motors has been appointed the exclusive importer and distributor of Kia vehicles in the UAE, as the South Korean automaker begins a new phase of operations in the market.

Premier Motors, Al Tayer Motors’ Abu Dhabi operation, will represent Kia in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the companies said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Al Tayer Motors will manage Kia’s sales, service, parts and after-sales operations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, while Premier Motors will oversee the same functions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The change comes as Kia expands its vehicle range in the UAE, including electric and commercial vehicles. The automaker recently introduced its PV5 electric van in the market, with further launches planned this year.

“We are proud to welcome Kia customers to the Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors family,” said Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, managing director of Al Tayer Motors.

Customer support

Existing Kia warranties, service agreements and after-sales support will continue to be honoured, with the companies saying there will be no interruption to customer services.

The new distributors will also focus on expanding Kia’s presence as the brand shifts towards electrified vehicles and sustainable mobility.

“The appointment of Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors marks a strategic milestone for Kia in one of the region’s most dynamic markets,” said Hoo Gon Kim, president of Kia Middle East & Africa.

Kia also thanked Juma Al Majid Group for its previous partnership and contribution to the brand’s development in the UAE.

Kia’s UAE portfolio spans passenger cars, SUVs, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles and pickup trucks.

Al Tayer Motors, established in 1982, currently represents a range of international automotive brands in the UAE, including Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL.

The company has more than 3,100 employees and operates sales, service and parts facilities across several emirates.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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