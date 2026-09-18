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Abu Dhabi, South Korea explore stablecoins and digital payments

Hanwha, ADIO and ADGM to build stablecoin-based payment and remittance rails

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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New partnerships will explore tokenisation, stablecoins and cross-border financial infrastructure.
New partnerships will explore tokenisation, stablecoins and cross-border financial infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi and major South Korean financial companies are exploring the use of stablecoins, cross-border digital payments and tokenised assets under new agreements aimed at strengthening financial links between the two markets.

Hanwha Finance has expanded its cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ADGM following agreements signed during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Seoul.

Hanwha Life signed an agreement with ADIO covering digital assets, capital markets, digital banking and financial technology.

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The two sides will also explore business opportunities involving the tokenisation of real-world assets, which involves representing assets digitally on a blockchain.

Stablecoins and cross-border payments

In a separate agreement, Hanwha Asset Management, ADGM and Hana Financial Group will explore cooperation on stablecoins and cross-border financial infrastructure.

This could include payment and remittance solutions between South Korea and Abu Dhabi, as well as wider digital asset infrastructure.

Stablecoins are a type of digital asset designed to maintain a stable value, often by being linked to a currency or another asset.

Fatima Al Hammadi, Head of the Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Investments Cluster at ADIO, said South Korea is an important partner for Abu Dhabi in financial services and technology.

“Through our partnership with Hanwha we look forward to exploring opportunities across digital finance, digital assets, and financial innovation,” she said.

The agreements were signed during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum Seoul, organised by ADIO to connect Abu Dhabi with international companies and investors.

More Korean companies in Abu Dhabi

Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority at ADGM, said growing economic ties between the UAE and South Korea were creating opportunities for Korean companies looking to expand into Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

“We look forward to strengthening our connections with the Korean business and investment community and supporting more Korean companies as they establish, scale, and pursue opportunities from Abu Dhabi into regional and global markets,” he said.

Hanwha Finance has also partnered with ADGM for Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2026, which will take place in the UAE capital in December.

The company said the latest agreements build on financial links developed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week in 2025 and will support further cooperation between South Korea and the Middle East.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

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