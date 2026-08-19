US-South Korea drills to end Friday, ahead of Aug. 27 schedule, Seoul military says

Trump's drill cut shakes US-South Korea alliance: North Korea watches closely
SEOUL: South Korea and the United States are expected to conclude the current phase of their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise on Friday, Aug. 21, several days earlier than the previously announced Aug. 27 end date, according to South Korean media.
The move comes as Seoul and Washington adjust the scale of the drills following US President Donald Trump’s order to substantially reduce joint exercises.
The development comes after the allies began UFS on Aug. 17.
The exercise was originally scheduled to run through Aug. 27 and involves roughly 18,000 South Korean troops, with training designed to strengthen combined readiness against North Korean threats, as per the Korea Times.
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The drills incorporate computer-simulated command-post training and field exercises, including scenarios involving drones, GPS disruption and cyberattacks — capabilities that have become increasingly important after recent conflicts demonstrated how unmanned systems, electronic warfare and attacks on communications can affect modern battlefields.
The timing has attracted particular attention because Trump ordered the Pentagon on Aug. 16 to “significantly” or “substantially” scale back US-South Korean military exercises.
Trump cited the cost of the drills, Seoul's refusal to support US military operations against Iran and his stated relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
US Forces Korea commander Gen. Xavier Brunson met South Korean defence officials on Aug. 18 to discuss the implications of Trump's directive.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, meanwhile, stressed the importance of maintaining the US-South Korea alliance while also strengthening Seoul's independent defence capabilities.
The exercises are particularly significant for South Korea because the two countries are working toward the eventual transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) from the US-led combined command structure to Seoul.
Training during UFS is intended to test the capabilities and command arrangements needed for that transition.
North Korea has traditionally condemned US-South Korean military exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has threatened to strengthen its nuclear deterrent in response.
This year's drills are therefore taking place against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty over whether Washington's attempt to reopen dialogue with Pyongyang will lead to a diplomatic breakthrough.
The reduction also has broader implications for the US military presence in Asia.
Defence analysts have warned that scaling back exercises could weaken the practical interoperability that allows American and South Korean forces to operate together during a crisis.
AP reported that the drills are particularly important because military personnel and commanders regularly rotate, making repeated joint training essential for maintaining familiarity with combined procedures.
For Seoul, the challenge is increasingly twofold: maintain credible deterrence against North Korea while preparing for greater responsibility for its own defence, even as Washington reassesses the cost and purpose of its military commitments in the region.