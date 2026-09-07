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North Korea vows nuclear-armed navy as US ally drills open

Pyongyang signals tactical nuclear cruise missile role for new-generation destroyer

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AFP
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A man walks past a television screen at Suseo railway station in Seoul on March 26, 2021, showing news footage of North Korea's latest tactical guided projectile test.
A man walks past a television screen at Suseo railway station in Seoul on March 26, 2021, showing news footage of North Korea's latest tactical guided projectile test.
AFP

Leader Kim Jong Un vowed to build North Korea's navy into a nuclear-armed force, state media reported Monday as US allies' maritime drills kicked off. 

This week's manoeuvres involving Japan, South Korea and the United States were established in 2023 in what officials called an effort to deter Pyongyang's missile and nuclear threats. 

Kim's comments came at the commissioning of the Kang Kon -- a warship that partially capsized when launched in May 2025 -- in the port city of Wonsan on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

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"We should make sure that the diversified and effective operation of nuclear combat systems is conducted for an actual war through developing our navy into a nuclear armed force," Kim reportedly told the ceremony.

"Once ordered anytime, the new-generation destroyer should deal a deadly retaliatory blow at the enemies as it is a force involved in the state nuclear counteraction system," he said. 

Photos released of Kim showed him accompanied by his daughter, Ju Ae, who is reportedly designated as a successor to her father.

Kim oversaw in July a test of the Kang Kon -- one of two 5,000-tonne class warships launched last year -- just over a year after it was damaged during its launch.

Kim's reference to a "nuclear-armed navy" suggests the vessels could serve as launch platforms for tactical nuclear-capable cruise missiles, said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University.

Kim also said North Korea was carrying out an "important plan" to strengthen its navy that would be demonstrated to the world "in eight months".

That could foreshadow the unveiling of a major strategic asset, such as a new submarine capable of carrying submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), Lim said.

By deploying the Kang Kon in the East Sea, Pyongyang is also seeking to keep the joint maritime exercises and deployments of nuclear assets "directly and within range", Lim said.

This week's US allies' drills, dubbed Freedom Edge, are set to run to Friday in international waters east and south of South Korea's Jeju Island.

The manoeuvres have pushed ahead despite President Donald Trump curtailling another set of drills with South Korea as the US leader aims to reopen diplomacy with Pyongyang about its nuclear programme.

Despite Trump's overtures, North Korea has shown little sign of reciprocating, firing missiles and condemning the downsized drills as well as Washington's approval of arms sales to South Korea and plans to fund programmes documenting human rights abuses in the North.

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