Trump says Kim Jong Un 'didn't like' Biden, Obama but 'likes me'; highlights ties making US, allies safer

"I was not happy when South Korea said no; they're not interested in helping us with the Hormuz Strait, and yet they get 60% of their oil from the Hormuz Strait. I said, 'Would you like to help us?' He said, 'No, thank you.' I said, 'That's nice, please, thank you. He made us a lot of money.' I didn't like that. So I felt that to do a massive... we were doing a massive war exercise, I thought that was very insulting to somebody that frankly has been, during my term at least, very well-behaved," he said.