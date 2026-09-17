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UAE chosen as FREELANDER’s first international market with Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors

Preparations are under way for the launch in Abu Dhabi and introduction of FREELANDER 8

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Matar Humaid Al Tayer (third left), Vice-Chairman; Saeed Humaid Al Tayer (second right), MD; and Ashok Khanna (right), CEO; Mona Sadoun (second left), Vice President, Customer Experience & Marketing, from Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors, with Lucia Mao (third right), CEO, FREELANDER International; and Andrew Ding (left), Country Director, FREELANDER, at the signing.
Matar Humaid Al Tayer (third left), Vice-Chairman; Saeed Humaid Al Tayer (second right), MD; and Ashok Khanna (right), CEO; Mona Sadoun (second left), Vice President, Customer Experience & Marketing, from Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors, with Lucia Mao (third right), CEO, FREELANDER International; and Andrew Ding (left), Country Director, FREELANDER, at the signing.

FREELANDER, the British premium intelligent all-terrain brand, has appointed Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors as its exclusive authorised distributors in the UAE, marking an important milestone in the brand's international expansion. Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, joined Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman, Al Tayer Group, Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Managing Director and Ashok Khanna, CEO, representing Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors, to formalise the partnerships.

As FREELANDER's first international market, the UAE will play a strategic role in the brand's entry into the Middle East, with preparations under way for the upcoming global brand launch in Abu Dhabi and the introduction of FREELANDER 8.

Al Tayer Motors has been appointed as FREELANDER's authorised distributor across Dubai and the northern emirates. The brand will also be represented by Premier Motors in Abu Dhabi. With more than 40 years of experience representing top-tier automotive brands, Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors bring established premium-segment expertise and a comprehensive sales, service and parts network to the partnership.

"FREELANDER represents an exciting addition to our portfolio,” said Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Managing Director of Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors. “Our deep knowledge of the local market and experience in the premium automotive sector will support the brand’s growth in the UAE. We are committed to bringing new mobility solutions to our UAE customers.”

Together, the two distributors operate a network of 32 sales and service facilities in the UAE, with capabilities spanning vehicle logistics, parts supply, warranty management, aftersales and award-winning customer service in-stores and online. As part of the launch plan, three flagship showrooms have been secured in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"These appointments mark a significant milestone in FREELANDER's Middle East strategy,” said Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International. “We are confident that our partnership with these two reputable distributors will give powerful impetus to the global rollout of FREELANDER 8."

As the brand's first strategic model, FREELANDER 8 is built on FREELANDER's three core product pillars — British craftsmanship, smart confidence and all-terrain freedom. Representing the next chapter of Legend Reborn, it brings premium design, intelligent technologies and all-terrain capability together for freedom seekers. With its UAE distribution network taking shape, FREELANDER is preparing for the upcoming global brand launch in Abu Dhabi and the next stage of its international expansion.

In association with Al Tayer Motors

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