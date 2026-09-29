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Man City CEO says fight with Premier League is far from over

Reports claim Man City’s 115 charges were proven; club denies wrongdoing

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Manchester City's Spanish CEO Ferran Soriano has backed the club to get through this difficult stage
Manchester City's Spanish CEO Ferran Soriano has backed the club to get through this difficult stage
AFP-OLI SCARFF

Dubai: Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has told fellow club executives that the club’s battle with the Premier League is not over.

Reports say Soriano raised City’s case at a private meeting of European club chiefs in Copenhagen, referring to the interest from other clubs without directly addressing the verdict over alleged financial wrongdoing.

Soriano is understood to have pointed to the eight years that have passed since the allegations were first raised, while stressing that the process could take considerably longer before reaching a conclusion.

Sources say he also made clear that City remain determined to contest the case, with the club able to appeal the findings while a separate process will decide any potential sanctions.

Neither the Premier League nor Manchester City has disputed reports that the club was found guilty of most of the charges originally brought against them in 2023.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club's innocence is just as strong as when this began."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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premier leagueManchester CityAbu Dhabi

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