Man City chairman ‘confident’ of proving club’s innocence after 114 guilty charges

City are expected to appeal the reported findings, meaning the case could yet take a turn
Dubai: Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has broken his silence after the club were reportedly found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League, insisting he remains “confident” of proving their innocence.
In February 2023 the club were charged by the Premier League with 115 alleged breaches of its financial rules.
The allegations cover a period stretching from 2009-10 to 2017-18 regarding the provision of accurate financial information, sponsorship revenue, operating costs and related-party transactions.
City were also accused of failing to cooperate with the Premier League's investigation.
On Friday, reports from The Athletic and The Times said the independent tribunal had found City guilty of 114 of the 115 alleged breaches. The identity of the one charge that was not upheld has not been publicly disclosed.
With no punishment yet to be announced, City are expected to appeal the reported findings, meaning the case is not over.
Under Premier League rules, potential sanctions can include a fine, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League, although there is no predetermined punishment for these particular financial breaches.
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has sought to reassure supporters that the club’s confidence in proving its innocence remains undiminished.
Al Mubarak addressed supporters in an open letter published on Manchester City’s official website, acknowledging the questions and uncertainty surrounding Friday’s reports while insisting the legal process is far from over.
The chairman said he had also been answering questions from those around him following the reports and revealed the message he delivered to his own family.
“Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.”
City have consistently denied the allegations and have maintained that the case remains subject to due process. The club has also stressed that significant elements of the Premier League process are still to be completed and that strict confidentiality prevents it from publicly addressing the detail of the reported findings.
Al Mubarak admitted there was much he would like to explain to supporters about why the club remains so confident in its position, but said legal restrictions meant that was not currently possible.
“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment.”
The chairman also appeared to reference the surprise expressed by the club when the charges were originally brought in February 2023. City’s statement at the time said the club was “surprised” by the alleged breaches, pointing to the extensive engagement and material it had previously provided to the Premier League.
Al Mubarak insisted that City’s position had not changed despite the latest reports, telling supporters: “While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed.”
He added that the club had faced difficult moments before and would not allow the situation to derail its progress.
Al Mubarak ended his letter by looking ahead, pointing to City’s upcoming fixtures against Liverpool at Anfield and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium as opportunities for supporters to focus on the club beyond the legal battle.