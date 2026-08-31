GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Can Fernandes surpass Ronaldo’s Manchester United legacy?

Bruno is chasing Ronaldo’s Man United legacy, but it’s still to be seen if he can pass it

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fernandes has carried the hopes of United on his back since his arrival
Fernandes has carried the hopes of United on his back since his arrival
AP

Dubai: Manchester United legend Gary Neville said Bruno Fernandes is ‘the best Manchester United signing post the Sir Alex Ferguson era,’ after the midfielder scored a hat-trick against Ipswich on Sunday but he isn’t the only Portuguese player to light up Old Trafford.

Twice upon a time, the great Cristiano Ronaldo wore the famous red of United.

While his second spell at Old Trafford ultimately ended in disappointment and controversy, his first remains etched into the club’s history.

Arriving as a raw 18-year-old talent, Ronaldo quickly developed into the best player in the world and one of the greatest to ever grace the Premier League.

He won three Premier League titles with the club, scored a then-record 31 goals in the 2007/08 season and claimed his first of five Ballon d’Ors that same year, before moving on to Real Madrid and making even more history.

Given everything Ronaldo had achieved at the club, and what he went on to accomplish after leaving, the excitement was unlike anything else in football when he returned to Manchester United in 2021 at the age of 36.

While his second spell ultimately did not end the way either he or the club would have wanted, Ronaldo still managed to add 27 goals to his United tally, taking him to 145 for the club, while earning a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in his first season back.

How does Fernandes surpass that?

It will be some task for the United captain to build a greater legacy at the club, and truthfully, Ronaldo will probably be number one in a lot of the hearts of Manchester United fans.

There are plenty of similarities between Ronaldo and Fernandes’ moves to the club. Both arrived from Sporting Lisbon with plenty to prove in English football, and both quickly established themselves as key figures at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has become one of the Premier League’s standout players during what has been a difficult period in United’s history, consistently carrying the team and delivering when it matters.

But there is one major difference between the two… Trophies.

So far Fernandes has been unable to deliver United either of the two biggest club prizes on offer in English football and Europe, the Premier League and the Champions League.

Ronaldo, by comparison, managed to win both during his first spell at Old Trafford. He lifted three Premier League titles and, in 2008, led United to Champions League glory, cementing his place among the club’s all-time greats.

Fernandes has achieved some incredible individual accolades that stand alongside Ronaldo’s achievements during his first spell at United, with the obvious exception of the Ballon d’Or, he has already broken the Premier League’s all-time assist record and was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for last season.

Yet, without the major trophies to go alongside those personal honours, he may always be regarded as second to Ronaldo in the eyes of United fans.

With a new season bringing fresh opportunities under Michael Carrick, it will be fascinating to see whether Fernandes can finally deliver one of the big prizes back to Old Trafford and take another step towards the great Ronaldo’s legacy.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballpremier leaguemanchester unitedCristiano Ronaldo

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra

Why cricketer Rachin Ravindra is a Manchester City fan

1m read
Ezri Konsa

Arsenal sign Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa

3m read
This game has a bit of everything and that's why it's our highlight fixture

Isak returns as Newcastle host Liverpool in PL opener

4m read
Liverpool's players pose for a photo before the pre-season friendly football match against Leeds United FC at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on August 2, 2026.

Bezos joins group buying minority stake in Liverpool

3m read